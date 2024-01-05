Navi Mumbai Victims demand robbery sections in FIR against IAS officer

The telecom engineers who were assaulted by the IAS officer from Ghansoli, have demanded that the Rabale police add the section of robbery as well in the case since after assaulting them, the officer had forcibly made a UPI transaction from the telecom person’s phone to his account.

A cross complaint against IAS Officer Aman Mittal (32) and his brother Devesh and the two executives of Airtel telecom Bhushan Gujar (30) and Sagar Mandhre (27), was registered with Rabale police on December 31 after both the parties complained of assault against each other.

On Thursday, the advocate of the complainant against Mittal, said they would be approaching the police with a demand to add the sections of robbery as Mittal had forcibly made UPI transaction from the account of Gujar for ₹5232 and transferred the money into his account as a refund for the amount that he paid for the internet connection.

Their advocate Swati Phadtare said, “Apart from the section for robbery, we would also be demanding for the section 326 that is voluntarily causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapon. Since the accused had used sticks and PUC pipes, it is not considered as dangerous weapon and the section was not added, but Gujar has sustained a fracture on his toe hence it amounts to grievous injury.” The Mittal brothers had called up the security guards of the society during the scuffle who came with the sticks and pipes and allegedly assaulted the telecom engineers.

“I was beaten up black and blue and have marks of the assault all over the body. We both are on leave as of now as we cannot work in this condition,” Mandhre added. When contacted Mittal, the deputy secretary of state water supply and sanitation department, disconnected the call on realising who the caller was and then did not answer the next call.

“We would be meeting the Rabale police and also the Navi Mumbai police commissioner with the demand on Friday,” the advocate said. A police officer from Rabale police station said, “We haven’t received any such application. We will look into it once we get it.”