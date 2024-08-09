Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli met and spoke to his close cricketing friends on Thursday to assure them about his well-being after a disturbing video went viral in which he is struggling to walk. After Couto brothers, his school classmate Ricky and first-class umpire Marcus, checked on him, Kambli said: “I am fine, don’t believe social media.” Vinod Kambli: I am fine, don’t believe social media

He entertained the Couto brothers for nearly five hours on Thursday afternoon, and in-between reliving memories of his best innings, facing the fearsome bodyline bowling of the West Indies quicks in the 1990s and taking on the late spin wizard, Shane Warne, he also regaled them singing old Hindi melodies. “He was in jolly mood when we met him. He is recovering well and is in much better condition. The video being circulated is outdated. He doesn’t have belly fat and eat his food well. The entire family was present and enjoying each other’s company. His son, Cristiano, also a left-hand batter like his father, was taking batting tips from his father,” said Marcus.

He spoke to several friends, including former teammate Abey Kuruvilla, who is now BCCI GM and Ajinkya Naik, the President of the Mumbai Cricket Association.