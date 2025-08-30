Virar building collapse: VVCMC issued notices to conduct structural audit in May

MUMBAI: A preliminary investigation by the Virar police in the collapse of one wing of Ramabai Apartments, which resulted in the death of 17 people, has revealed that the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) had issued notices to the builder, Mittal Sane, and the family of the plot owner, the late Parshuram Dalvi, in May, to conduct a structural audit. However, the civic body did not do anything pursuant to sending the notices, according to police officers. Palghar: Rescue operation underway after a four-storey unauthorised building collapsed onto adjacent vacant chawl, at Virar, in Palghar district, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. 15 dead, several injured in the incident. (PTI Photo) (PTI08_28_2025_000147A) (PTI)

Ramabai Apartments in Virar East had two wings that housed 56 families in total. While the wing that collapsed on Tuesday night was constructed in 2009, the other one was built in 2012, said a police officer. Both wings were constructed without obtaining any planning permissions from the VVCMC, the officer added.

Glison Thomas, assistant commissioner of the VVCMC, who is also the complainant in the case, confirmed that a notice had been issued to the builder in May under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act to get a structural audit done of the building as it was in a dangerous condition, while residents had been asked to vacate.

“Despite repeatedly telling them, no resident was ready to vacate the building,” said Thomas, who added that the VVCMC will now conduct the structural audit of the wing that’s still standing. Residents of this wing have been asked to evacuate.

Meanwhile, the police on Friday arrested the deceased Dalvi’s two daughters and their husbands—Shubhangi Bhoir (38), Sandhya Patil (35), Surendra Bhoir (46), and Mangesh Patil (35)—as well, charging them with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The plot was in their name after Dalvi’s death a few years ago. Following the collapse late on Tuesday, the Virar police had arrested Sane, 48, and charged him with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

During questioning, the police learnt that Sane had entered into a partnership with Dalvi to construct Ramabai Apartments, which would have 56 flats and three galas. Under the partnership, Sane took control of 32 flats and three galas, while the remaining 24 flats and three galas went to Dalvi, who stayed with his family in a bungalow next to the property. All the flats were sold by Sane and Dalvi to buyers for ₹6 lakh to ₹10 lakh each based on notarised documents, said a police officer.

Sane was on Friday remanded to police custody for one day, while the four other accused from the Dalvi family will be produced in court on Saturday. The investigation has also been handed over to the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police’s crime branch.