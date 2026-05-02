Mumbai: A 27-year-old man accused of killing his fiancée and her mother in Virar allegedly circulated the woman’s private photographs after her family opposed the marriage. Virar double murder case: Accused circulated fiance’s private pics before the crime

The victims, Nancy Mishra, 22, and her mother, Sarita Mishra, were found stabbed to death at their residence in Poonam Akanksha Apartment in YK Nagar on Wednesday afternoon. The murders were the culmination of a strained relationship after the mother refused to consent to the marriage, the police said.

According to the police, the accused, Shivam Upadhyay, and Nancy had been in a relationship for two years. However, the woman’s mother changed her mind about the marriage after differences cropped up between the two families. On Tuesday night, Upadhyay and his family arrived at Nancy’s home in Virar to work things out. When Sarita didn’t budge, he and his family left.

Unable to accept that his wedding had been called off, he returned to talk to them the next day at 11:00 am. “On the day of the incident, Upadhyay allegedly accessed Nancy’s Instagram account and circulated her private photographs. An argument broke out over the posts, which soon escalated. He picked up a knife from their kitchen and slit their throats. He then attempted suicide by trying to slit his throat with the same knife ,” said a police officer, adding that the crime seemed pre-planned.

After killing the mother and the daughter, Upadhyay allegedly turned on the gas stove in an attempt to set the flat on fire. The screams of the women alerted neighbours, who found all three bleeding. Upadhyay too suffered burn injuries, along with the cuts he inflicted on his throat. All three were rushed to JJ hospital, where the two women were declared dead on arrival. The man, whose condition is critical, is being treated in the intensive care unit of the same hospital.