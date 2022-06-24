Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor: 221 hectares of forest land to be diverted; 5,000 trees to be felled
Mumbai: As many as 331 families will be displaced and 5,135 trees will be felled for the upcoming 127-km-long Virar-Alibaug Multi-modal Corridor, connecting Navghar in Virar to Chirner in Uran.
This month, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has submitted a proposal to the state forest department, seeking to divert a total of 221 hectares of forest land -- equalling the size of twenty-two Azad Maidans -- across Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts to make way for the project.
Notably, just over three hectares of forest land belonging to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Thane, and 83 hectares of mangroves across the districts, will be diverted for this corridor, which promises to improve connectivity across six major growth centres including Vasai-Virar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan-Dombivali, Panvel, Taloja and Uran.
“The corridor will also provide much-needed connectivity with the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and beyond, all the way to the JNPT Port in Uran. Projects like the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway, the Trans Harbour Link, and the Dedicated Freight Corridor, will be connected with it,” said an executive engineer with the MSRDC, who is involved with the project. He also shared that the travel time between Virar and Alibaug will be cut by 50%.
Crucially, however, this project will fragment an important wildlife passageway between SGNP and Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary (TWLS), which exists as a “chicken neck corridor” near Nangla forest round in the Yeoor Range of SGNP. Last year, researchers with the Wildlife Conservation Society successfully monitored the path of male leopard L93 -- nicknamed ‘Maharaja’ -- across this corridor, which is currently bifurcated by the Chindhoti-Bhiwani road and a parallel, single-line railway track.
Forest department officials and researchers pointed out that the particular area chosen by L93 to cross over into Tungareshwar is about to undergo a rapid urban transformation, with three major infra projects set to come up in the area, including the MSRDC’s Virar-Alibaug multi-modal corridor, the High-Speed Rail Corporation’s Diva-Panvel bullet train line, and Delhi-Mumbai dedicated freight corridor.
“Of these, the latter two have already been given forest and wildlife clearance, while the multi-modal corridor’s clearances are being processed. The project proponents have agreed to jointly build a 1-km long, 30-metre-wide overpass for animals across this corridor between SGNP and TWLS, and two underpasses as well,” said G Mallikarjuna, CCF, SGNP. This mitigating measure had been proposed by a state wildlife board sub-committee in January 2020.
-
Maha crisis: On rebel MLAs living in Assam, CM Sarma he has no clue
The situation in Maharashtra has turned more against Shiv Sena supremo and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after more and more MLAs joined rebel colleague Eknath Shinde's camp. Party's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut has asked all the rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai and “show courage”, even as he said that the Sena is open to discussing the possibility of quitting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) front it shares with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
-
Prostate Cancer: Causes, symptoms, risk factors and treatment
“Cancer of the prostate is the second leading site of cancer among males in metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune and the third leading cause in cities like Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The main reason for the increase in Prostatic cancer is due to an increase in the aged population, changing lifestyles, increased awareness, and easy access to medical facilities in cities,” said Dr Prasanth Kandra.
-
Coach rescues US swimmer Anita Alvarez after she faints midway while competing
Her coach Andrea Fuentes, who was present at the pool side, then jumped into action and averted a tragedy at the world championships swimming competition.
-
‘Just like prez polls’: Cong's Kharge fires salvo at BJP as Maha crisis deepens
Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress party will stand with the MVA regime and wants to work together. "The present Maharashtra government is doing developmental work in the state. [The] BJP [is] trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, [and] Goa,” he was quoted as saying.
-
No Rani Rampal again as India announce 18-member squad for 2022 CWG
Star striker Rani Rampal has been left out of the Indian women's hockey squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with goalkeeper Savita Punia set to lead the 18-member squad which was announced on Thursday. Rani had earlier been left out of the squad for the upcoming FIH World Cup after being unable to recover fully from a hamstring injury. Coach Janneke Schopman had said at the time that Rani is yet to fully recover from the knock that has kept her largely out of action since she led the team's inspirational performance at last year's Tokyo Olympics.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics