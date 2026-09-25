MUMBAI: With anger mounting among builders and homebuyers in the Vasai-Virar region over stalled occupancy certificates (OC) of 95 redevelopment projects that had allegedly availed of additional floor space index (FSI), the urban development department (UDD) on Wednesday ordered the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) to review each case individually and take appropriate decisions. VVCMC to individually review 95 stalled projects with extra FSI

Principal Secretary Aseem Gupta also ordered the civic body to take strict action against developers, architects and officials found guilty of sanctioning additional FSI in violation of regulations.

Construction work at all 95 projects was stayed after civic commissioner PB Prithiviraj found that additional FSI for the projects had been approved between 2020 and 2025 by civic officials such as YS Reddy and Anil Pawar, who were arrested in August 2025 in connection with the construction of 41 now-demolished illegal buildings.

The VVCMC subsequently directed the District Registrar to halt the registration of sale deeds for homes and shops in these projects and issued notices to the developers. Sources in the civic body said that till date, hearings had been conducted for 88 of the 95 errant projects.

According to the town planner, developers of the 88 projects had applied online for additional FSI, though there could be more builders/projects that had applied for FSI offline, which are yet to be scrutinised.

On Wednesday, a special meeting was convened under the chairmanship of the principal secretary to discuss the stalled projects. Attendees included MLA Rajan Naik, MLA Sneha Dubey, MMRDA Additional Metropolitan Commissioner P Velrasu, Palghar District Collector Dr Indurani Jakhad, Municipal Commissioner Prithviraj BP, and Deputy Director of the Urban Development Department Nirmalkumar Chaudhary, along with other senior officials.

Following discussions about the stalled projects, directives were issued to make case-specific decisions – aimed at safeguarding the interests of original residents and homebuyers – and to consider options such as granting final or partial occupancy certificates.