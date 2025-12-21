THANE: The next 20 days are likely to be difficult for residents of Kalyan, as the Thane traffic police have closed the Waldhuni Bridge to carry out essential repair work. Waldhuni Bridge in Kalyan closed for vehicles from Dec 20 to Jan 10

The bridge, a key link between Kalyan East and West, has been shut for repairs that include asphalting the bridge deck and replacing the bearings and expansion joints. Officials said the closure is necessary to ensure safety and allow the work to be completed smoothly.

The temporary closure of the bridge is expected to worsen traffic congestion across the city. Commuters are likely to face long delays, especially on Kalyan’s already congested and narrow internal roads.

According to a traffic police notification, the bridge will remain closed to all vehicles from December 20 to January 10, 2026. During this period, vehicles travelling from Kalyan East to West via the Waldhuni Bridge will be stopped at Samrat Chowk (Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk) and diverted towards Ulhasnagar. They will then cross over to Kalyan West using the Shahad Bridge before re-entering the city.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Ulhasnagar towards Kalyan West will be halted at Samrat Chowk and diverted towards the Anand Dighe Bridge.

Vehicles travelling from Kalyan West towards Kalyan East and Ulhasnagar will be stopped at Subhash Chowk and redirected through alternate routes via Shahad Bridge, Prem Auto, and Karnik Road.

The traffic restrictions will be in place round the clock, from 12.01 am on December 20 until midnight on January 10. However, emergency and essential services such as ambulances, police vehicles, fire brigade units, and other emergency responders have been exempted from the closure.