IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ‘Want govt to focus on education sector’, says Anand Gupta
A student of TISS, Mumbai, Anand Gupta is currently stuck with patchy internet connectivity in his village in UP.(HT Photo)
A student of TISS, Mumbai, Anand Gupta is currently stuck with patchy internet connectivity in his village in UP.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

‘Want govt to focus on education sector’, says Anand Gupta

Anand Gupta wants to continue higher studies, and claimed that in the last few months, money paid by the government to doctoral students has been irregular, and that many students in the higher education sector were also suffering from erratic payment of money from central or state government.
READ FULL STORY
By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:34 AM IST

It’s been 10 months since Anand Gupta, 26, left his hostel room at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai complex, shortly before the nationwide lockdown was announced in March 2020 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A second-year Masters student in development studies, Gupta and his batch mates vacated the hostel and returned home after classes ended in March, planning to come back by May to take the exams that were suspended in light of the lockdown. But the en-masse transfer of classroom lectures and teaching online upended his plans.

Gupta is now stuck in his ancestral village on the outskirts of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh with no clear path ahead. Internet connectivity in the village is poor, making it more difficult for him to follow lectures, amid uncertainty over when he would be back in a physical class.

“Many of us are stuck in villages where 4G network is very scarce so attending regular online lectures online turned into a nightmare for many of us,” said Gupta.

Many of his friends were forced to miss important class work as the mobile network connectivity is not enough to stream lectures every day.

He lives with his parents and two siblings and usually attends lectures on his phone, but adds that connectivity problems are hurting his studies. “It has been an uphill task for me to tackle,” he said.

Gupta said he is acutely aware of the digital divide in the education sector, quoting the recent recently released Annual Status of Education Report (ASER 2020), “The ASER survey highlighted only 11% children had access to live online classes during days of lockdown, painting a very tragic picture. Loss of income for people in the low-income strata of the society directly affected the future of children in the society,” he added.

Across India, Gupta’s problem is shared by millions of school and college students who went to their homes in rural districts after the lockdown was clamped on March 25. But poor internet penetration meant that they couldn’t attend all lectures, missed exams or waited for months for certainty on test schedules, results and job placements.

Gupta says the digital divide distresses him personally because it puts his future in jeopardy. “Online lectures are like seeing the Taj Mahal on website or visiting it on virtual reality platform of Zoom. Physical lectures are more like going to Agra and visiting the Taj Mahal,” he added.

A study published in International Journal for Community Medicine and Public Health in September 2020 found 51% of college and university students in India had symptoms of depression and another 37% had that of anxiety because of irregular classes, increased financial stress of families and disturbed sleep.

Gupta wants to continue higher studies, and claimed that in the last few months, money paid by the government to doctoral students has been irregular, and that many students in the higher education sector were also suffering from erratic payment of money from central or state government bodies. As a Masters student, he doesn’t receive any fellowship money.

For the Union budget, Gupta wants the government to regularise payment and hike the fellowships. “Fellowship money is what many research scholars survive on, in some cases, their families too. This budget should also focus on timely payment of fellowship money and if possible, higher remuneration as well,” said Anand.

Gupta also hopes that the Centre focuses on the education sector, which gets roughly 4.6% of the Gross Domestic Product in spending, to help students adjust to the new normal of online classes and examinations

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tiss outlay for education sector budget 2021-22 connectivity in remote area lockdown effect online classes
app
Close
e-paper
A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a resident in Mumbai. (HT Photo)
A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a resident in Mumbai. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Covid-19 check-ups helping in early diagnosis of cancer

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:03 AM IST
Compulsory CT scan for Covid-19 patients helps city doctors detect early-stage cancers, allowing for timely treatments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A student of TISS, Mumbai, Anand Gupta is currently stuck with patchy internet connectivity in his village in UP.(HT Photo)
A student of TISS, Mumbai, Anand Gupta is currently stuck with patchy internet connectivity in his village in UP.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

‘Want govt to focus on education sector’, says Anand Gupta

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Anand Gupta wants to continue higher studies, and claimed that in the last few months, money paid by the government to doctoral students has been irregular, and that many students in the higher education sector were also suffering from erratic payment of money from central or state government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra to inoculate its citizens four days a week

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:01 AM IST
A day after the vaccination drive kicked off in the state and the country , the Maharashtra government on Sunday sought resolution of the technical glitches in the CoWIN app, while saying its next vaccination session will start from Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barring Mumbai, schools in other parts of the state reopened for students of Classes 9 to 12 from November 23. (HT FILE )
Barring Mumbai, schools in other parts of the state reopened for students of Classes 9 to 12 from November 23. (HT FILE )
mumbai news

Mumbai: Principals worry about Class 10 students as schools remain closed

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:29 AM IST
As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) order issued on Friday, schools in the city will remain closed and only board exams can be conducted as per the schedules of respective boards. Schools, however, said that students want to write their prelim exams in the offline format.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An overall AQI of 252 was measured on Sunday, which was in the poor category after two days of moderate quality air. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
An overall AQI of 252 was measured on Sunday, which was in the poor category after two days of moderate quality air. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Bad air days are back for Mumbai after two days of respite

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:53 PM IST
After two days of relatively cleaner air, the city saw air quality worsen significantly on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture (Hindustan Times)
Representational picture (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Night curfew in Mumbai impacted liquor sale in December

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:52 PM IST
The night curfew imposed by the state government in December-January impacted the sale of liquor in Mumbai in December, which normally records high sales annually
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Explain why disabled student not admitted for medical course: Bombay HC

By K A Y Dodhiya, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:31 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) has directed the Union of India (UoI), National Medical Commission (NMC) and the state, to respond to a petition filed by a student with a non-dominant amputated upper limb, alleging discrimination after she was not allowed to pursue a medical science course on the grounds of her disability.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The E-Seva Kendra would be inaugurated by the justice Sadhana Jadhav and justice Prakash Naik of the Bombay high court, in the presence of many dignitaries. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The E-Seva Kendra would be inaugurated by the justice Sadhana Jadhav and justice Prakash Naik of the Bombay high court, in the presence of many dignitaries. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Mumbai: E-Seva Kendra to be launched on Monday to help people with court case information

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:48 PM IST
To guide the citizens about the court number and the next date of hearing in their case, the metropolitan court at Azad Maidan, also known as the Quila court, has initiated an E-Seva Kendra which will be inaugurated on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to Madhura Patil in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at BKC. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to Madhura Patil in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at BKC. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

No major side effects after Covid-19 vaccine says Maharashtra health minister

By Swapnil Rawal and Mehul Thakkar, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:47 PM IST
No major adverse effects have been reported from Maharashtra following the vaccination of 18,562 healthcare workers on Sunday, state health minister Rajesh Tope said
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court held that as the two had not indulged in obscene acts, nor had they abetted the same, mere presence in the place could not be considered a crime. (HT Photo)
The court held that as the two had not indulged in obscene acts, nor had they abetted the same, mere presence in the place could not be considered a crime. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Presence at crime scene not liable for punishment: Bombay HC

By K A Y Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:42 PM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) in a recent order held that merely being present at the place of a crime which falls under the purview of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working Therein) Act, 2016 cannot be considered a crime, and quashed a first information report (FIR) against two applicants who were arrested by Santacruz police in a raid at a dance bar in 2017
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raj (right), who is a bitter rival of Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has already instructed his leaders to go on an attack spree against the Sena. (Hindustan Times)
Raj (right), who is a bitter rival of Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has already instructed his leaders to go on an attack spree against the Sena. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Bitter rivalry between estranged cousins Uddhav, Raj Thackeray set to revive ahead of 2022 Mumbai civic polls

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:36 PM IST
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is all geared to attack the Shiv Sena-led state government after it reduced the security of its chief Raj Thackeray
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker disinfects the poultry farm in Shivapur village to protect chickens from bird flu decease. Vilas Dhonde, owner of the poultry said he disinfects the poultry everyday in Pune, on Sunday, January 17, 2021. (HT Photo)
A worker disinfects the poultry farm in Shivapur village to protect chickens from bird flu decease. Vilas Dhonde, owner of the poultry said he disinfects the poultry everyday in Pune, on Sunday, January 17, 2021. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Bird flu outbreak: 836 more birds dead; over 25,000 poultry birds culled across Maharashtra

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:31 PM IST
The count of bird flu deaths in the state has soared to 5,987 in the last 10 days
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Ram Kadam said that he has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police against the web series. (AP)
BJP leader Ram Kadam said that he has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police against the web series. (AP)
mumbai news

Maharashtra BJP leaders want ban on Tandav web series

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:27 PM IST
State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have accused the latest web series Tandav of hurting the sentiments of Hindus, and want it to be banned
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Acting in golden hours, Mumbai cyber police saved 15 crore from criminals in 2020

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
According to an officer of the cyber wing, city cyber police has strengthened and enhanced their cyber fraud money prevention mechanism, under the guidance of joint commissioner of police (crime) Milind Bharambhe, wherein victims’ money can be saved before fraudsters can withdraw it or misuse it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Cyber police arrests Gujarat man for duping 22,000 people via fake shopping website

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:21 PM IST
The head of the gang, Ashish Ahire, a 32-year-old technology expert who studied in London, has been arrested from Gujarat. Police have also identified 11 more such fake websites that similarly dupe people on social media sites.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP