Wanted for cheating, Kharghar man held before fleeing to Dubai; Vashi police seize 23 cars

A Kharghar man has been arrested for cheating more than 50 people in the name of Royal Car Self Drive Company, promising rent for their four-wheelers.

The accused, after paying rent for two months, mortgaged the vehicles and had prepared to flee to Dubai when he got arrested just before his flight.

Around 23 cars worth ₹72 lakh have been seized by the Vashi police. “The accused, identified as Sandeep Raghu Shetty (35), had cheating cases against him in Vashi and Khandeshwar police stations. Drive Easy Company of Vashi, the complainant of the case, was cheated by the accused of 25 cars of which 23 have been seized from Bhiwandi, Jalgaon, Taloja, Hyderabad and Padgha after his arrest,” an officer said.

After mortgaging all the cars, the accused had earned around ₹50 lakh and planned to flee to Dubai. He got arrested while he left his Kharghar home for the airport. Police said that Shetty’s wife is an IT Professional.