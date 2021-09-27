Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Wanted for cheating, Kharghar man held before fleeing to Dubai; Vashi police seize 23 cars
A Kharghar man, trying to escape to Dubai, has been arrested for cheating more than 50 people, promising rent for their four-wheelers. Vashi police seize 23 cars. (HT FILE)
A Kharghar man, trying to escape to Dubai, has been arrested for cheating more than 50 people, promising rent for their four-wheelers. Vashi police seize 23 cars. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Wanted for cheating, Kharghar man held before fleeing to Dubai; Vashi police seize 23 cars

The accused, wanted for cheating at least 50 people, mortgaged the cars and had prepared to flee to Dubai; Vashi police seize 23 vehicles
READ FULL STORY
By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 08:15 PM IST

A Kharghar man has been arrested for cheating more than 50 people in the name of Royal Car Self Drive Company, promising rent for their four-wheelers.

The accused, after paying rent for two months, mortgaged the vehicles and had prepared to flee to Dubai when he got arrested just before his flight.

Around 23 cars worth 72 lakh have been seized by the Vashi police. “The accused, identified as Sandeep Raghu Shetty (35), had cheating cases against him in Vashi and Khandeshwar police stations. Drive Easy Company of Vashi, the complainant of the case, was cheated by the accused of 25 cars of which 23 have been seized from Bhiwandi, Jalgaon, Taloja, Hyderabad and Padgha after his arrest,” an officer said.

After mortgaging all the cars, the accused had earned around 50 lakh and planned to flee to Dubai. He got arrested while he left his Kharghar home for the airport. Police said that Shetty’s wife is an IT Professional.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.