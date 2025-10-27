War erupts between allies Sena and BJP before civic poll battle

Shiv Sena Pune city chief Ravindra Dhangekar’s tirade against the BJP’s Pune MP and union minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol has become a headache for the saffron party. Dhangekar first alleged that Mohol was involved in a plan to commercially exploit land owned by a Jain community trust hostel. Following the controversy, the land deal was stayed by the charity commissioner, but the Jain community in Pune is now up in arms and demanding that the entire plan be scrapped. A Jain religious leader has even threatened to go on an indefinite fast.

The controversy forced CM Devendra Fadnavis to summon Mohol to Mumbai for a discussion, following which the minister met the Jain leader and assured the community that its demands would be fulfilled. However, he faced protests by angry Jains.

Irked BJP leaders have cautioned the Shiv Sena that they too could respond in a similar way if Dhangekar’s tirade is not stopped. Sena chief Eknath Shinde maintains that he has asked him to refrain from doing anything that would damage relations between the allies. However, on Sunday, Dhangekar launched a fresh offensive against Mohol, saying that a decision taken by his ministry had benefited a private entity and caused huge losses to the government. Mohol has not replied to the allegation yet.

Meanwhile, Sena minister Uday Samant has sought to defend Dhangekar, pointing out that even Shinde is being targeted by the BJP. Its minister Ganesh Naik has been publicly hitting out at the deputy CM for the past few months, and on Saturday, the BJP’s Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar remarked that Shinde’s “mohalla clinic”-type scheme to provide healthcare at nominal rates was a flop. Looks like neither of the two sides are ready to back out even as the civic polls approach.

Insider job?

While BJP leaders are furious about the attack on Mohol, Shiv Sena ministers insist that some people in the BJP are behind the allegations. A senior Sena minister claimed that the information about Mohol was coming out because a section in the BJP was unhappy with his working style.

Mohol, a Maratha leader and first-time MP, was made a union minister to improve the party’s position in western Maharashtra and to reportedly counter the influence of deputy CM Ajit Pawar. His stature grew after he was also made junior minister of the newly created cooperation ministry headed by Amit Shah. Significantly, after the BJP returned to power in the state, his name was among the chief ministerial candidates although very few believed it was seriously under consideration. However, all this may have created enemies for him within the party according to BJP leaders. It remains to be seen how he wriggles out of the current situation.

Setting the cricket field

With the election to the executive committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) due in the second week of November, lobbying for the president’s post has gained momentum. Several politicians have begun setting the field for their gambit to win the post. Among the interested lot are Shiv Sena legislator Kiran Samant, brother of industries minister Uday Samant, BJP legislator Prasad Lad, Sanjay Naik, who lost the president’s election to incumbent Ajinkya Naik in 2024, and Vihang Sarnaik, son of Sena leader and transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, who currently heads the T20 League of the MCA. As NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has significant influence in the MCA, some of the interested politicians have been meeting him to seek his support. Both Samant and Sarnaik called on Pawar in the past few days. “We had a discussion on social issues as well as topics related to sports,” Sarnaik said after he met Pawar with his son Vihang on Thursday. According to an MCA office-bearer, the selection of the new president depends on what transpires between Pawar, CM Fadnavis and Mumbai BJP leader Ashish Shelar.

The SUV political ruckus

The love for Defender SUVs among Maharashtra’s politicians is in the news for all the wrong reasons. State Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal has alleged that a contractor gifted Defender SUVs to 21 MLAs from the ruling parties, adding that the names would be made public soon. While this has kicked up a political row, the ruling parties have ignored the allegations. Meanwhile, there were reports about a Shiv Sena minister travelling in a Defender SUV registered in the name of a contractor. The minister insisted that the latter was a relative, and he had not done him any favours.

Made by British vehicle-maker Jaguar Land Rover, Defender SUV models cost between ₹1.24 crore and ₹3.04 crore in Mumbai. Although they are expensive, they are popular among politicians, especially the city folk, and several MLAs are often seen travelling in them.