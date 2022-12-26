Watch: Mumbai cops enjoy artiste's 'Kesariya' version; Anushka Sharma shares

A video of two personnel of the Mumbai Police listening to a singer's rendition of 'Kesariya Tera' song from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra' on the roadside at night has gone viral on social media.

Uploaded on Instagram by the Mumbai Police, the video clip shows the artiste, Shiv, singing 'Kesariya Tera' with two of his friends and the two policemen enjoying it patiently.

On his bike, one of the personnel is seen seated and seen smiling, while the other is standing close by. The artiste's friends sing along and enjoy the moment. “Mumbaikar Mumbai Police - a great 'love storiyan' indeed!” the caption read.

The video has so far garnered 5 lakh views on Instagram and even caught the attention of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma who shared it in her Instagram stories. Several users have also left comments on the post praising the police's approach to interacting with the public.

"Man I love Bombay and the police there! Y'all make us feel so safe and secure!" commented one Instagram user. "V mumbaikars adore our mumbai police. They r our kaka's bhau... without tying rakhis, our protectors they r.lucky to b in their selfless unlimited care," a user wrote.

“Can we get Mumbai Police in Chennai too?" another wrote.

Shiv also commented on the post, thanking the Mumbai Police. "The people were very nice to me....and didn't think that I'll get this nice experience in mumbai....Thankyou for your service mumbai police," he said in his Instagram comment.

