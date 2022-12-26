Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Watch: Mumbai cops enjoy artiste's 'Kesariya' version; Anushka Sharma shares

Watch: Mumbai cops enjoy artiste's 'Kesariya' version; Anushka Sharma shares

Updated on Dec 26, 2022 06:54 PM IST

Uploaded on Instagram by the Mumbai Police, the video clip shows the artiste, Shiv, singing 'Kesariya Tera' with two of his friends and the two policemen enjoying it patiently.

Screengrab from the video.
Screengrab from the video.
By Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

A video of two personnel of the Mumbai Police listening to a singer's rendition of 'Kesariya Tera' song from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra' on the roadside at night has gone viral on social media.

Uploaded on Instagram by the Mumbai Police, the video clip shows the artiste, Shiv, singing 'Kesariya Tera' with two of his friends and the two policemen enjoying it patiently.

On his bike, one of the personnel is seen seated and seen smiling, while the other is standing close by. The artiste's friends sing along and enjoy the moment. “Mumbaikar Mumbai Police - a great 'love storiyan' indeed!” the caption read.

The video has so far garnered 5 lakh views on Instagram and even caught the attention of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma who shared it in her Instagram stories. Several users have also left comments on the post praising the police's approach to interacting with the public.

"Man I love Bombay and the police there! Y'all make us feel so safe and secure!" commented one Instagram user. "V mumbaikars adore our mumbai police. They r our kaka's bhau... without tying rakhis, our protectors they r.lucky to b in their selfless unlimited care," a user wrote.

“Can we get Mumbai Police in Chennai too?" another wrote.

Shiv also commented on the post, thanking the Mumbai Police. "The people were very nice to me....and didn't think that I'll get this nice experience in mumbai....Thankyou for your service mumbai police," he said in his Instagram comment.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

mumbai anushka sharma ranbir kapoor alia bhatt brahmastra
Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 26, 2022
