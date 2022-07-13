Water supply in Thane city to be affected for 3-4 days
Thane city will face water shortage over the next three to four days as heavy rains have caused the overflowing of Bhatsa Dam.
This further led to waterlogging at the Pise filtration plant in Bhiwandi. The strainer at the plant is clogged with silt and garbage impacting the supply to the city.
Vinod Pawar, deputy city engineer (water department), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said, “There is a 20% low pressure water flow for supply within Thane city limits, where water comes from Bhatsa. This does not include Diva, Kalwa and Mumbra areas.”
The heavy rainfall in the last few days caused water logging near Bhatsa dam. All the waste, garbage and silt that accumulated in the water logging areas are flowing towards the plant and clogging there.
The garbage and silt accumulated at the strainer of the plant is making it difficult to pump water. This will have an impact on the city’s water supply.
“It is difficult to pump the water in such a situation, impacting the water flow for a few days. Due to water logging it is difficult to clear the garbage and silt, so it will take three to four days to clear. Only after the water recedes can we clear the strainer,” said an officer from the water department.
TMC draws water from the Pise plant at Bhatsa dam and supplies approximately 220 million litres of water in its jurisdiction.
However, residents claimed that the inadequate water supply is a constant situation in Thane city. “Every week, at least for one day there is a shortage of water supply. This has become a constant thing irrespective of monsoon or any other season. Hence, we are not surprised when there are such announcements of low pressure water supply. We are told about repair works happening on a regular basis as the reason for such water supply issues,” said Aditi Avinash, 28, a resident of Kolshet.
-
3-year-old boy falls on LuLu Mall escalator, injured
A 3-year-old boy injured his fingers in an escalator accident at Lulu Mall on Wednesday. The child's uncle Mohd Shahil, said that the staff at the mall stopped the escalator and averted a major accident. The child was rushed to a private hospital where he was given medical treatment and sent home, Shakil added. Shakil claimed that his nephew slipped from his aunt's lap when she lost her balance while descending the escalator.
-
Ulhas River crosses warning level, 300 residents in Badlapur moved to safety
Following the heavy downpour in Badlapur, the Ulhas River has crossed its warning levels on Wednesday. As a result, the officials of Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Corporation have shifted over 300 residents staying along the river bank. The river has crossed 17.50m by 3pm. Moreover, waterlogging was also reported from Chamtoli village, where the Mahalaxmi Express was stuck on the track in 2019. The danger level mark for the Ulhas river is 17.50m.
-
Kheri court asks SP to arrest BJP MLA in hunting case
LUCKNOW The court of additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM)-III in Lakhimpur Kheri issued an order to arrest Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Gola assembly, Arvind Giri, in a case related to unlawful entry into the Kishanpur Wildlife sanctuary and hunting in 2006. The ACJM issued directions to SP (Lakhimpur Kheri) for the compliance of the order and ensure that the MLA and his aide Arjun were produced before court by July 28.
-
7-year-old boy cycling on open terrace falls into creek in Thane; feared drowned
A seven-year-old boy has been feared drowned in the creek along Khartan Road in Thane on Wednesday evening. The boy was cycling on the open terrace of his house near the creek when he lost his balance and fell into the creek. The rescue operations were called off by 8pm as poor visibility made it difficult to continue the search operations. Rescue operations will resume on Thursday by 8am.
-
Flowering plants to add to beauty of Prayagraj
As part of mega beautification drive, the Prayagraj Development Authority will plant thousands of flowering plants on road dividers, roadsides, busy intersections and other vacant sites during the monsoons. The drive will be carried out in two phases. In the first phase, 5000 plants will be planted while in the second 3000 plants will planted.
