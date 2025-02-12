Unfortunate, says Thackeray’s party on Sharad Pawar’s praise for Eknath Shinde

MUMBAI: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday objected to Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar showering praises at deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde at an event in New Delhi, saying its alliance partner should not have felicitated Shinde who had split the Shiv Sena. (X/mieknathshinde)

Shinde was felicitated with an award at an event organised by Sarhad, an NGO, in the run up to the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, an annual literary event. Pawar heads the reception committee set up by the organisers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the three-day Sammelan, which is being held in Delhi after 70 years, on February 21.

“Pawar should have avoided felicitating the person who split the Shiv Sena and pulled down the MVA government. This is unfortunate,” Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday.

“We too understand politics but certain things have to be avoided. We are hurt by this. Pawar should not have felicitated a traitor such as Shinde,” Raut said.

Shinde was felicitated with an award named after Maratha empire’s general Mahadji Shinde who had played a crucial role in establishing control of the empire in north India. He was felicitated by Pawar in the presence of Mahadji Shinde’s descendant and union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

At the event, Pawar and Shinde heaped praises on each other.

“In recent years, Eknath Shinde is known as a leader who has good knowledge about urban issues. Shinde has given direction to civic governance in Thane and also the state government. He did not keep any animosity towards the opposition and solved problems of people,” said Sharad Pawar.

Shinde reciprocated, saying Pawar was an example of how one should maintain relations across party lines. He also complimented Pawar for his ability to throw “googly” (deceptive spin bowling in cricket) that bowls out his opponents.

“Pawar saheb is known for his political googly. Many don’t understand his googlies. I have close ties with Pawarsaheb and he has never thrown a googly at me and I firmly believe that he will never bowl one (to me) in future,”he said.

The Pawar-Shinde bonhomie comes at a time when BJP and Shinde are locked in a power tussle in Mahayuti government and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis often interacts with Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, leading to some discomfiture in the Shinde camp.

Sharad Pawar’s party defended him, saying the function was not a political event and organised by an NGO.

“Raut’s reaction is surprising. Maharashtra has a tradition of maintaining relations beyond politics and coming together for social and cultural events,” said NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar.

Party MP Amol Kolhe recalled that Uddhav Thackeray too met Ajit Pawar in December and lauded him but the NCP (SP) did not object to the same.

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said Pawar’s effusive praise was a clear signal to Thackeray. “Thackeray should see the writing on the wall,” he remarked.

The opposition coalition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was formed in 2019 after the NCP and Shiv Sena came together along with the Congress. Last month, Shiv Sena (UBT) hinted that they may not contest local polls as part of the MVA.