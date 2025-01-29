Welcome full probe in Baba Siddique’s killing, say leaders named by Zeeshan

MUMBAI: After Zeeshan Siddique, former MLA and son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddique, mentioned the names of politicians in his statement to the police, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, one of those named, said that Baba was a friend to whom he often spoke on a range of issues. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, another person mentioned by Zeeshan, also denied the latter’s allegations and said that the police needed to investigate whether gangster Chhota Shakeel had threatened Baba. Mumbai, Sep 24, 2015 - Baba Ramdev and Sanjay Dutt with wife Manyata dutt visits ganpati darshan at BJP leader Mohit Kamboj residence - Freelance Photo by Yogen Shah (Yogen Shah)

Zeeshan, in his police statement on the developments before his father’s murder, mentioned the names of several politicians and builders connected with slum redevelopment projects in Bandra and sought a probe into whether these had any link to the murder. He told the police that Kamboj was on a phone call with Baba Siddique the day he was murdered. As for Parab, he said the Sena (UBT) leader had held a meeting for a Bandra East slum redevelopment (SRA) project, where Zeeshan protested on behalf of the slum dwellers who were being forced to accept rehabilitation elsewhere.

Zeeshan’s statement forms part of the charge sheet filed by the crime branch on January 6 against the 26 arrested and three wanted accused. Siddique, a former minister, was shot dead by assailants on October 12 last year outside Zeeshan’s office in Bandra East.

In a statement issued on Monday, Kamboj said, “Baba was a good friend of mine, and being residents of Bandra, we knew each other for the last 15 years. We were part of the NDA, and would speak on political and non-political issues at least two to four times a week.”

Kamboj said the chargesheet filed in the murder case had no mention of his name. “Zeeshan has mentioned that I chatted with Baba on the day of his murder, and it is true,” he said. “We would talk often. We were shocked by his murder. I went to the hospital that day to support the family.”

Kamboj said that the police should come out with the facts of the Baba Siddique murder case. “All the accused in the murder case should be awarded the most stringent punishment,” he said.

Responding to the allegations about participating in a meeting of the controversial SRA project at Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar in Bandra East, Anil Parab said he had attended the meeting with then MLA Zeeshan and other local leaders from all parties.

“I attended the SRA meeting, as it was an all-party meeting,” he said. “Zeeshan, the Shiv Sena’s Kunal Sarmalkar and some local MNS leaders too were present. In our speeches, we all supported the slum dwellers locals in their quest for redevelopment. Everything was recorded.” Parab further claimed that he had not taken any builder along—he said the local residents had called a builder, and all the politicians had extended their support to the development of the slum area.

“If Zeeshan has any complaint about the investigation so far, he should say this to the police or the state government, as his party is a partner in the ruling alliance,” said Parab in a press conference. “The police will inquire in detail. What we have heard is that gangster Chhota Shakeel had threatened Baba Siddique. I don’t know if Baba Siddique had any relationship with Chhota Shakeel and what kind it was but the police should investigate this in detail.”

The Mumbai police, on their part, have maintained in the charge sheet that the NCP (AP) leader was killed by the Anmol Bishnoi gang on account of his close ties with actor Salman Khan. Baba Siddique was shot dead outside Zeeshan’s office in Khernagar, a crowded area in Bandra East, on October 12, 2024. Three young men armed with sophisticated pistols trailed the 66-year-old former Maharashtra minister, as he left the office around 9.30 pm and shot him dead.