 Welfare centre for gazetted officers gets additional ₹20 crore | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Welfare centre for gazetted officers gets additional 20 crore

ByYogesh Naik
Mar 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Mumbai govt allocates extra ₹20 crore for state gazetted officers’ welfare centre in Bandra East, bringing total budget to ₹88.17 crore.

Mumbai: The state government has allocated an additional 20 crore for the state gazetted officers’ association’s welfare centre, taking the total budget for the project to 88.17 crore. The centre, comprising an eight-storey building including a guest house, is slated to come up in Bandra East.

HT Image
HT Image

The decision is expected to keep gazetted officers, who had been demanding a welfare centre-cum-rest house in Mumbai since a long time, in good humour. Earlier on March 1, the government had amended the new pension scheme, entitling employees to pension amounting to 50% of their last drawn salary.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The government resolution issued on Saturday said the additional allocation was required as many officers come to Mumbai and need shelter. The government has leased out a plot measuring 1,381 square metre in Bandra East for the welfare centre at a nominal rate. Basic construction is expected to cost 48 crore, electrical works another 11 crore. The floor space index purchased under transfer of development rights cost 7 crore.

GD Kulthe, chief advisor of the Mantralaya Gazetted Officers’ Association said, “We informed chief minister Eknath Shinde that we needed an additional 20 crore on February 5. We also called him to the Bandra site and showed him around.”

The welfare centre will include a guesthouse for outstation officers, an auditorium and a hall, which will be used to train government officers on how to make ends meet and use the RTI Act, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Welfare centre for gazetted officers gets additional 20 crore
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On