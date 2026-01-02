Wet lease vehicles caused over 85% accidents involving BEST buses in 3 yrs

Mumbai: Buses operated by the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking have been involved in 958 accidents between January 2023 and December 2025, leading to the death of 77 people and leaving another 217 injured, data from the undertaking shows. The accident in Bhandup on Monday which left four people dead also involved a wet lease bus, though the driver, currently under police custody, was a BEST staffer (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

While accidents increased substantially in 2025, with the first 11 months logging 606 major and minor accidents, an overwhelming majority of mishaps (582) involved buses operated by BEST under the wet lease model, where vehicles and staff are sourced via contracts. The accident in Bhandup on Monday which left four people dead also involved a wet lease bus, though the driver, currently under police custody, was a BEST staffer.

Wet lease buses, in fact, accounted for a majority of accidents over the past three years, including the accident in Kurla on December 9, 2024, which killed nine people, data from BEST shows.

“Fatal accidents involving BEST-owned buses and resultant deaths have been dropping steadily since 2023. But the scenario is exactly the opposite when it comes to wet-lease buses,” said a BEST official.

Fatal accidents apart, wet lease buses have been involved in numerous minor accidents over the past three years including cases of assault, sources in the undertaking said.

The BEST currently has a fleet of 2,743 buses, of which 2,494 are on wet lease while the remaining 249 are owned by BEST.

There are a host of issues plaguing BEST which are reflected in the data on accidents, said Hussain Indorewala, co-convenor of the civil society group, Aamchi Mumbai, Aamchi BEST.

“The accident in Bhandup exposes a probable design flaw in electric buses — that of the brake and clutch pedal being located very close to each other. Training patterns for drivers and bus staff also need to be upgraded and refresher courses should be run pertaining to electric buses,” Indorewala said.

The wet lease model had caused a big dent in BEST’s record and compromised passenger safety, said Yash Agrawal, a doctoral scholar on transport in Mumbai.

“Drivers of wet lease buses do not get sufficient rest and are under constant stress while being deprived of basic facilities,” Agrawal said.