What led to the storm over Beed sarpanch’s murder?

MUMBAI: The brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district on December 9, has escalated into a political storm in the state. While the Opposition condemned the Mahayuti government’s failure to maintain law and order in Beed, leaders of the ruling combine also demanded action against the culprits during the assembly session in Nagpur. Finally, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a judicial probe in the case and the transfer of Beed district superintendent of police, on Friday. chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a judicial probe in the case and the transfer of Beed district superintendent of police, on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Fadnavis has also announced that NCP minister Dhananjay Munde’s close aide Walmik Karad and his associates be booked for the organised crime in the district. The Opposition has now stepped up the attack demanding Munde’s ouster from the cabinet.

What happened in Beed?

Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was killed after he intervened in hooliganism and extortion bid at a wind power plant company, Avada Green Energy (AVG), in Massajog village, Kej tehsil, Beed district. According to the CM’s statement, the accused Ashok Ghule, Sudarshan Ghule and Pradip Ghule attacked AVG’s security guard for not allowing them to meet the officers of the company on December 6. When Deshmukh tried to intervene, he was roughed up by the accused. In retaliation, Deshmukh and villagers, too, attacked them.

Videos of the skirmish were widely shared on social media. On December 9, Deshmukh was abducted by the accused, and later found dead. According to MLAs from the district, Deshmukh was tortured, his eyes were burnt and he was beaten up brutally with iron rods which led to his death.

Why has it become a political issue?

MLAs from Beed district including Suresh Dhas (BJP) Sandeep Kshirsagar (NCP-SP) as well as NCP-SP MLA Jitendra Awhad (who is not from Beed) have alleged that the accused were part of a criminal syndicate in Beed which has been involved in extortion and other crimes. Kshirsagar and Awhad have alleged that the kingpin is Walmik Karad, a former municipal council chairman of Parli, and close aide of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde who is also an MLA from Parli.

The MLAs alleged that Karad and his associates have been running a “reign of terror” in the region with the blessings of political leaders and demanded his arrest in the case. Awhad has alleged that Munde is Karad’s godfather. The MVA has stepped up the pressure on the ruling Mahayuti to drop Munde from the cabinet.

Maratha-OBC subtext

As Deshmukh was a Maratha, and all the accused as well as Karad are from the Vanjari community, which dominated the Other Backward Classes (OBC) caste in Beed, the Maratha-OBC conflict surfaced soon after the murder. The narrative was further strengthened as Munde also belongs to the same OBC caste.

Since Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil began his agitation in September 2023, from Beed, a bitter tussle between the Maraha and Vanjari communities has become a mainstay in the region.

Videos of Deshmukh’s tortured body evoked strong reaction from the Maratha community in Beed.

What has been the government’s response?

After consistent agitation by the Opposition for four days at the ongoing winter session of the state legislature, Fadnavis announced a judicial probe on Friday.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted under an inspector general of police to probe the murder. The probe report is expected to be submitted in six months. He also announced transfer of Beed district superintendent of police Avinash Bargal.

Karad and his aides have been booked for extortion of ₹2 crore under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act. Fadnavis said Karad will be booked if his link in the killing is established.

Why is Ajit Pawar in a tight spot?

Pawar, who heads the NCP, is under pressure to drop Dhananjay Munde from the cabinet. Pawar dropped Chhagan Bhujbal as a minister in his new team, purportedly wary of the backlash from Marathas as Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader, had strongly opposed activist Jarange-Patil’s demand for including Marathas in the OBC category for reservation in government jobs and education. Now he is under pressure to drop Munde, another OBC leader, from the cabinet.

This is Pawar’s dilemma: If he doesn’t drop Munde, he risks inviting the Maratha community’s ire. On the other hand, expelling the OBC minister could irk the OBCs, especially after his stance on Bhujbal.