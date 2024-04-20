Why Ashok Chavan is struggling in his bastion, Nanded

Barring in 2004 and 2019, the Congress has often won in Nanded Lok Sabha constituency through former chief minister Shankarrao Chavan or his son and former chief minister Ashok Chavan. On paper, the BJP has added power now after Ashok Chavan defected to the party two months ago. But on ground the party has realised that it is on a tricky wicket and has therefore roped in state and national level BJP leaders for the campaign. Ashok Chavan

Ashok Chavan’s joining the BJP on the second week of February was a setback to state Congress just ahead of the polls. By engineering this, the BJP hoped to win not just in Nanded but also adjoining Hingoli.

The BJP has fielded its sitting MP Pratap Chikhalikar against Congress’ former MLA and veteran leader Vasantrao Chavan. Though Chikhalikar is the candidate, it’s a battle led by Ashok Chavan, who has been calling the shots in Nanded for the last three decades. He has been campaigning for Chikhalikar, who had defeated him in 2019 election and who is considered to be his archrival. Traditional rivalry between the two leaders, lack of coordination between the cadre of two parties after Chavan’s induction in the party, and resentment against Chavan among Marathas have roughened the pitch for the Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a rally on Saturday. Amit Shah addressed one ten days ago, while Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s rally is scheduled next week. Union minister Nitin Gadkari and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis are holding rallies here on April 21 and 22.

In an indication of Maratha resentment, Chavan was interrupted by a group of Maratha youth during his speech at a rally in Jaamb village of Mukhed tehsil on Thursday. The group asked Chavan what he had done for their community. Last week, he faced the ire of Marathas who shouted slogans during his meeting in Konda village. The police registered a criminal case under section 353 of IPC. Many such incidents have taken placed in various parts of Nanded after Chavan quit the Congress to join BJP two months ago.

Nanded has some 8 lakh Maratha voters, 3.8 lakh Muslims, 1.80 lakh SC and STs and a sizable OBC voting group of more than 4 lakh.

Of the six Assembly segments that are part of the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency, three are held by the Congress (including one represented by Ashok Chavan), two by the BJP and one by the Shiv Sena (Shinde). After Ashok Chavan’s defection, two other Congress MLAs are believed to be on the verge of changing sides ahead of the Assembly polls and are apparently working for the BJP candidate who is banking on the collective strength of the ruling alliance.

Sunil Wankhede, tehsil chief of Congress and former office bearer of Maratha Seva Sangh, talks about the unrest among Marathas. “Chavan was a brand for us. We worked for him, his father and the Congress our entire life. We have fought against the BJP under his leadership and still believe in the secular ideology. We have now decided to fight our battle on our own despite having no resources. Marathas feel Chavan has not done anything, while Muslims and SC voters feel they have been betrayed by the leader. All of them are united against Chavansaheb,” he said.

Shaikh Maqsood, a Congress worker from Ardhapur, where Muslims are numerous said: “His shifting sides to BJP was like killing somebody in sleep without that person knowing what is happening. The local Congress is paralysed and leaderless, but we have decided to teach our leader a lesson by standing together.”

“It is true that Nanded has become a tough fight for us. It’s a prestigious fight not only for Ashok Chavan but also for the BJP. Chavan knows that his political future in his new party depends on the victory of the BJP candidate and has not left any stone unturned. Bringing all the key BJP leaders is part of the strategy,” said a state BJP leader.

“In his rally Shah, referring to the bad weather, had said though the environment in Nanded is not good, the environment in the country is favorable for the BJP to achieve more than 400 seats. His statement went viral on the social media and the message was perceived as Shah’s admission that Nanded is not favourable to the BJP. The situation may, however, turn in BJP’s favour after Modi rally on Saturday,” said Abhaykumar Dandage, political analyst from Nanded.

Ravindra Chavan, son of Vasantrao Chavan, said, “People of Nanded have taken over the fight. Ashok Chavan has realised it. People of Nanded feel betrayed because he switched sides without any reason. He is helplessly working for a candidate against whom he fought the election five years ago and had animosity towards for all his life.”

While admitting that the Maratha agitation may have an impact, Ashok Chavan, however, said that the heckling against him was the handwork of local Congress leaders. He said the BJP was explaining its stand to community leaders and others and that it will win.