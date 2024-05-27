Wife arrested for beating husband to death

MUMBAI: The RCF police on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old woman for allegedly beating her husband to death on Friday night. The woman allegedly kicked and punched her husband following a heated argument. The incident came to light after the postmortem suggested that the deceased had suffered severe internal injuries to his abdomen and his ribs were fractured. HT Image

The deceased, Dhanaji Keshav Makwana, 50, was staying along with his wife Jaya and their 17-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son in Mahul, Chembur. Dhanaji was working as a sweeper with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and got married to Jaya in 2007. He used to consume alcohol often and therefore the couple fought over the issue.

The FIR was registered based on the statement given by the deceased’s sister, Usha Arjun Lakhan, 54, a resident of the Cotton Green area. Usha said that his brother would frequently visit her home and every time he said that his wife always fought over petty issues and beat him. Usha advised him not to drink alcohol, said a police officer. Dhanaji last visited his sister’s place three weeks ago asking that he would come to meet her once she returned from her native place.

Usha learnt about his brother’s death after her cousin brother Suresh Makwana informed her at 9pm on May 24. She immediately rushed to Mahul at his place but by the time the police had rushed his body to Rajawadi hospital.

After an inquiry with neighbours, Usha learnt that Dhanaji and his wife were frequently fighting and on the day of the incident both were having an argument at midnight.

Usha was suspecting foul play about her brother’s death, so she requested the police to investigate her brother’s death, added the official.

The police filed a detailed panchnama in which it was clear that the couple had an argument and fight before Dhanaji collapsed. The post-mortem was conducted in Rajawadi hospital and suggested that Dhanaji’s both sides of ribs were fractured due to injuries” said senior inspector Kedari Pawar of the RCF police station.

During interrogation, it was revealed that she had kicked and punched his abdomen, and he got severe injuries, and his ribs were broken,” said Pawar. “Following the post-mortem report and on Usha’s statement the police registered a case under section 304 (culpable homicide) of the IPC” added Pawar.