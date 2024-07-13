Wife pours boiling oil on husband after fight over vacating home

THANE: A 30-year-old woman was booked on Thursday for pouring boiling oil over her husband while he went to sleep after a heated argument over vacating their rented house in Bhiwandi. HT Image

The man has suffered severe burns to his eyes and body and is currently undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital.

According to neighbours, the victim, Rehman Ansari, 32, and his wife Sirin Ansari, 30, regularly quarrelled. Rehman and Sirin got married 10 years ago and have three children. The officials said Rehman did odd jobs, making it increasingly challenging for him to run his household. They were facing financial difficulties, and the house they rented was being asked to vacate by the owner.

On Thursday night, when Rehman came home after work, an argument erupted over the issue of their house and money. When Rehman went to sleep, Sirin heated up the oil and poured it over Rehman’s face and body.

The police said a week ago, during a conversation, Rehman had verbally and physically abused Sirin over the same issue.

“Rehman was unable to speak for several hours after the incident and is yet to recover fully. After recording his statement, we have registered a case against the wife under section 118 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt using any instrument for shooting, stabbing or cutting, or any instrument) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” the police officer adde