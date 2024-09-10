MUMBAI: Circa 1942. That’s how long the Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) has stood its ground amidst the ever-evolving skyline of Mumbai. In a city where vintage facades give way to towering skyscrapers, and open spaces disappear under the shadows of glitzy malls, ARC has remained a steadfast cornerstone of Mumbai’s sporting and cultural landscape. Will Amateur Riders’ Club survive the Racecourse transformation?

The civilian club has been training generations of Mumbaikars in equestrian sports and has infrastructure of international standards for dressage, show-jumping, mounted sports and polo. Now, as Mahalaxmi Racecourse—home to ARC since the mid-70s—faces the winds of change, the club’s future hangs in the balance, and with it, a legacy that is irreplaceable.

The BMC has set its sights on redeveloping the racecourse’s 120 acres, currently leased to the Royal Western India Turf Club. The plan is to transform the space into a public theme park—a vision that includes greener spaces, cleaner air and tracks for walking, jogging, and cycling. While these changes will undoubtedly bring benefits to the city, they raise a crucial question: where does ARC, nestled in one corner of the racecourse, fit into this new future?

ARC’s history is rich and its impact wide-reaching. Since its inception, the club has sent members to the Olympics and Asian Games, with several achieving international rankings. One such member, Hriday Chheda, was part of the Indian team that won gold in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Olympians like Imtiaz Anees have also walked its hallowed grounds.

Beyond competitive success, the ARC has become a place of respite for over 250 horses and more than 1,500 members from across Maharashtra. “It’s probably the best place to be if you’re pursuing the sport,” says Yash Nensee, a finalist in the 2023 Asian Games jumping individual event. “If the club were to disappear, it would set back the sport, especially in Maharashtra.”

ARC’s value isn’t limited to equestrian pursuits. As the only civilian club in the city where humans and animals come together, it plays an important role in animal welfare. “We take great care of the animals here, and have decades-old traditions that give back to the community,” said ARC president Milan Luthria. “For instance, every doctor who graduates from the local veterinary college gets a free three-month riding course.”

The club’s outreach efforts extend even further. ARC has helped train horses and riders for the Maharashtra Police’s mounted force, and it opens its doors to specially abled children and the elderly. “Worldwide, it’s known that being around horses helps in recovery for those with physical or visual impairments. We offer those facilities right here,” Luthria added.

For those unable to afford full memberships, ARC runs three camps a year where kids can experience riding before committing. “A lot of them discover a passion for the sport here,” said Luthria. This passion is evident in young riders like Rehaan Shah, 13, who has been with the club for six years and has already been to the Nationals twice. “At first, I just went there for fun, but then the coaches noticed I had talent and encouraged me to take it more seriously,” he said. “It’s really sad to think that ARC might not survive.”

Janhvi Raheja, 16, shares the sentiment. “My dad used to take me there to watch polo matches when I was little,” she said. “One day, he signed me up for a riding camp, and there was no going back after that. My coaches pushed me to exceed my limits and that’s why I am in this position today. Indeed, many women have come up in riding because of ARC.”

The club’s calendar is filled with prestigious events like the Annual Mumbai Horse Show along with several polo tournaments that draw participants from across the country. It also holds three national qualifiers prescribed by the Equestrian Federation of India, and at least one international event where judges from Europe, America, Australia and Southeast Asia evaluate show jumping and dressage competitions. “It’s a great learning experience when international judges come,” said Luthria.

Four retired army riders teach children the basics of riding while specialised coaches, including international trainers, mentor advanced riders. Coach Bobin Tshering, who has been with ARC for over a decade, attests to the club’s role in nurturing talent. “I’ve trained kids from all age groups, and some have gone on to represent India,” he said. “There’s so much talent here. It would be a shame if the redevelopment affected this legacy.”

The main fear expressed by ARC is that if its voice goes unheard, the tireless efforts that have gone into making this one of the finest civilian equestrian clubs in the country could all be in vain. However, the club’s leadership remains hopeful. “We’ve met two municipal commissioners, and they’ve shown sensitivity towards our concerns,” said Luthria. “We’re just asking for a little space to continue where we are. We believe ARC can coexist with the theme park— walking and jogging tracks alongside a place that’s close to Nature and animals would be a win-win.”

ARC isn’t just about horse-riding lessons or competitions; it’s about preserving a slice of Mumbai’s soul. As the Mahalaxmi Racecourse’s redevelopment looms large, it’s essential to ask: Should progress come at the cost of legacy? In a city that’s always racing towards the future, maybe it’s time to slow down, take a breath, and let some traditions ride alongside.