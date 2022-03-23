Will consider relaxing Covid-19 restrictions: Maha tells HC

Mumbai: The state government on Wednesday informed the Bombay high court that the State Executive Committee (SEC) will meet to reconsider Covid-19 restrictions in light of a March 22 letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs, asking states to reconsider the precautionary measures imposed by them amid a substantial reduction in cases.

The HC was informed about the letter while hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activist Firoze Mithiborewala objecting to the March 1 circular of the SEC that imposes restrictions on local train travel for unvaccinated persons. The letter also states that the Centre plans to lift all Covid-19 restrictions after March 31.

The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Makarand Karnik was informed by activist’s advocate Nilesh Ojha that the Supreme court had been hearing a similar petition and had reserved its order on it, hence the HC should await the same.

In light of this disclosure, the bench said that it would await the apex court order.

The PIL has stated that in the absence of any evidence that unvaccinated persons were more prone to spread the virus over the vaccinated persons, such restrictions were discriminatory and violated the fundamental rights of the unvaccinated persons.

Meanwhile, special counsel for the state advocate S U Kamdar informed the bench that the MHA had addressed a letter to all states and union territories wherein it has said that in light of Covid cases reducing it was contemplating on relaxing restrictions imposed under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act from March 31.

Kamdar submitted the letter wherein the Centre has added that the states were being given the discretion to take steps for containment of the virus in case of any surge in infected cases.

“The SEC needs to meet and consider the restrictions in light of the MHA letter and a decision will need to be taken thereafter,” submitted Kamdar.

The bench accepted the same and said that in light of the pending Supreme Court verdict and the MHA letter, it was of the opinion that the state should lift the restrictions however it would await the decision of the SEC and consider the PIL on April 5.