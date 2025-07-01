‘Will have nothing to do with Raj’: Congress on Thackeray cousins’ possible alliance

MUMBAI: The rapprochement between the Thackeray cousins has led to a decision from a Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance partner. The Congress’ Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala on Monday said that the party would have no truck with Raj Thackeray because of his stand against North Indians. (HT Photo)

The issue was discussed at a meeting in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the party’s stand for the upcoming local body elections. The meeting was chaired by Chennithala, and all senior leaders from the state Congress were present.

“The leaders voiced their concern over the growing bonhomie between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, following which Chennithala told them it was not in their hands, but if the Thackerays went in for an alliance, the Congress would take its own decision,” said a senior leader privy to the development.

Chennithala’s statement has put a question mark on the future of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA). A three-party coalition comprising the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP, the MVA was formed in 2019 after the Sena decided to snap ties with the BJP. The three parties contested the last Lok Sabha and assembly elections together.

After Uddhav and Raj decided to hold a joint protest against the state government for making Hindi a third language in state schools, the Congress chose not to join the protest despite opposing the decision.

Meanwhile, the Congress will also decide whether to go solo or contest the BMC elections as an alliance. “We will take a final decision after holding a meeting of the political advisory committee of the party in Mumbai on July 5,” said Chennithala, admitting that Congress workers wanted to go solo. “The local body elections are for workers, and obviously they want them to be contested without any alliance,” he stated.

The party leadership is of the view that going solo is necessary to safeguard the party’s organisational interests, given that its position is getting weaker with every passing year. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting held in New Delhi on May 13 where all the senior leaders from Mumbai were present, Congress insiders revealed.