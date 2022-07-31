Will make big revelation on Anand Dighe soon: Shinde
Mumbai: As he began his state tour in Malegaon in north Maharashtra on Saturday, chief minister Eknath Shinde issued a veiled threat to former CM Uddhav Thackeray by saying that he would make revelations about the late Sena strongman Anand Dighe which would lead to “a political earthquake”.
“I know a few things about what happened to Anand Dighe. I have not spoken about the same yet but I would do it in the coming days,” Shinde said referring to his mentor, a highly regarded Shiv Sena leader from Thane, who died following an accident in 2001.
Shinde, however, cut short his state-wide tour and left for New Delhi late Saturday night. He is expected to meet the top brass in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to discuss the expansion of the state cabinet. It is likely that he will return to Aurangabad on Sunday and continue his tour. The CM embarked upon the tour a month after he formed the government with the BJP after leading a rebellion of Sena leaders in June, which led to the fall of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government. As per the original itinerary, he is expected to address a public meeting in Aurangabad on Sunday. He is also expected to visit Pune on Tuesday to oversee development works and speak at a rally in Saswad, in Pune district.
“I will not say some things openly today, but will do so at the right time. At the moment, there is a spate of interviews. On the day that I speak out and when I am interviewed, there will be a huge earthquake not just in the state, but in the country,” Shinde said referring to Thackeray’s interviews to the Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamna’ on 26 and 27 July.
“There are more things between me and them. I will not spell them out today, but as there are attacks from the opposite side, I too will have to open my mouth and [that will lead to] an earthquake,” he said.
In his interview to Saamana, Thackeray said that Shinde conspired to bring down the Sena-led MVA government last year too, at a time when Thackeray had undergone a spine surgery.
Shinde on Saturday said that he had more to reveal about Dighe, who was Sena’s strongman in Thane. A 50-year-old charismatic leader, Dighe was injured in an accident in 2001 and passed away in soon after. His supporters suspected foul play and went on a rampage, burning down Singhania hospital in Thane (where Dighe was treated). A biopic Dharmaveer, based on Dighe’s life was released in May barely a month before Shinde rebelled against Thackeray and brought down the government.
Shinde, who formed a government with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis as deputy CM earlier this month, said that the movie had won many awards, but “some people” had not liked it. “The Dharmaveer movie was only an example, but I am a witness to what happened in his (Dighe’s) actual life. I will speak at the opportune time for sure,” said Shinde.
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
