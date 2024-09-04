Will make Mumbai slum-free, hike Ladki Bahin allowance: CM at Kamraj Nagar

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday assured that the allowance given to women under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana would be hiked if the Mahayuti alliance is voted back to power in the forthcoming assembly polls. Speaking during a programme at Ghatkopar to distribute transit rental cheques to Kamraj Nagar and Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar residents, he said the allowance may even be doubled if the alliance was “strengthened”. Mumbai, India. Sep 03, 2024: On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presented a cheque to the beneficiaries of the Ramabai Nagar and Kamraj Nagar redevelopment project in Ghatkopar. This project involves the redevelopment of the Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamraj Nagar slums and is a collaborative effort between the SRA and government bodies. Mumbai, India. Sep 03, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

The state government had cleared a proposal to redevelop Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar, spread over 33.15 hectares, in July this year. The slum settlements will be jointly redeveloped by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). Owners of commercial spaces with frontage on Eastern Express Highway will be paid ₹30,000 monthly transit rent; owners of regular commercial spaces will get ₹25,000 per month while families residing in tenements will be paid ₹15,000 per month. Around 85% of the families residing in the area were found eligible for alternate accommodation.

On Tuesday, Shinde handed over rental cheques to about 50 families. Speaking during the event, he said, “If you strengthen us, the government will increase the monthly payout under the Ladki Bahin scheme from ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 and then to ₹2,500, even ₹3,000. So far, two crore ladies have enrolled for the scheme and 1.5 crore women have received money.”

Shinde further said that the redevelopment of Ramabai Nagar and Kamraj Nagar was just a trailer and the government was trying to get other agencies to work with the SRA to make Mumbai slum free.

“This redevelopment project is a historic milestone towards making Mumbai slum free,” said Shinde. “Mumbaikars have been pushed out of the city. Through such projects, I want to ensure Mumbaikars make a comeback...I have also lived in a chawl, I can relate with you all. People aspire to improve their living conditions and that’s what we are working on.”

The project will generate about 5,000 additional housing units and 75 lakh square feet built-up area for commercial purposes, which could fetch MMRDA around ₹10,000 crore.

“A total of four buildings will be constructed to rehabilitate existing residents and commercial unit owners,” said Surajnath Yadav, a resident of Kamraj Nagar and one of the recipients of transit rent cheques on Tuesday.

Another resident, Shyamdhar Bind, said locals have been assured that they would be moved back into their new homes, measuring 300 square feet, in two years’ time.