‘Will react to Kunbi GR after consulting legal experts’: Chhagan Bhujbal

MUMBAI: OBC leaders reacted guardedly to the Mahayuti government’s act of issuing a government resolution (GR) to implement the Hyderabad Gazette and issue Kunbi certificates to all Marathas from the Marathwada region. While NCP minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal, the most vociferous voice thus far, said he would react after consulting legal experts, another leader, Laxman Hake, took a firm stand. “The GR is against the Constitution of India and also against the OBC community,” he said. “It is an injustice to the OBC youth who are getting educated and aspiring to jobs. We will oppose the GR.” NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal (Anshuman Poyrekar/ HT Photo)

On Tuesday evening, the state government issued the GR, after which Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil withdrew his hunger strike. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, however, made it clear that there would not be blanket reservation for Marathas, and only those with Kunbi antecedents would get the benefit of the OBC quota.

Bhujbal had on Monday called a meeting of OBC leaders to counter Jarange-Patil’s demand of reservation benefits for the entire Maratha community. However, he did not react to Tuesday’s developments, and issued a statement only late in the evening. “Today the state government has issued a GR on giving Kunbi certificates to those Marathas who have Kunbi records,” he said. “We are studying this. We are also discussing it with lawyers. I will clarify my stand after studying the GR.”

On Tuesday morning, Bhujbal had said that due to a Supreme Court decision, all Marathas could not be considered Kunbis. “It is not possible to accept Jarange-Patil’s demand to consider all Marathas as Kunbis,” he said. “Given the SC decision, how can the CM take a decision like this?”

Other OBC leaders too tread cautiously. Dhangar community leader and former state minister Mahadev Jankar said the GR would not affect the OBC quota. “The GR is not to issue Kunbi certificates to every person in the Maratha community but only to those whose families were registered in the past as Kunbis,” he said. “So it will not affect the OBC quota as such.”

Baban Taywade, President of the Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh did not respond to calls and messages or clarify his stand on Tuesday.