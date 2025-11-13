MUMBAI: The H west ward, comprising Bandra-Khar-Santacruz, on Wednesday lost one of its strongest civic crusaders, Anandini Thakoor— a stalwart activist with a fearless voice who inspired generations. With Anandini Thakoor’s passing, Bandra-Khar loses its OG activist

The nonagenarian (she turned 95 in July) trustee of the H-West Federation & Khar Residents Association kept up her spirited fight for civic issues till the end.

She played a key role in forming Mohalla Committees as early as 1993, when Mumbai strived to restore peace during the riots. She managed to open channels of communication between the police and citizens.

Whether it was shutting down restaurants in residential neighbourhoods, taking a stand against mismanagement in clubs, saving open spaces, or reviving ALMs, Thakoor took on many causes with determination. In 2024, she and other citizen groups managed to convince the BMC to cancel its plan of the Khar Subway Flyover, as it was designed to cut through many residential areas. She previously supported the fight against underground parking lots beneath the Patwardhan Park, petitioned for walkable footpaths, and noise free residential areas.

Not three months ago, HT featured her in an article on the culmination of the decade-long fight to close a kabootarkhana in Khar West, which ended in a triumphant success.

“Paid my last respects to noted social activist and a fearless voice for Mumbaikars, Smt Anandini Thakoor. Her lifelong dedication to civic causes and citizen welfare has left an indelible mark,” tweeted MLA of Bandra West, Ashish Shelar.

Asif Zakaria, former corporator of Bandra West, said, “She was one of Mumbai’s oldest and most respected activists - deeply familiar with the many issues of our city and always striving to find solutions for them. Mumbai has truly lost an icon.”

Trivankumar Karnani, founder of the Mumbai North Central District Forum (MNCDF), said, “Anandini madam was a pillar of strength and support to our MNCDF Citizen Welfare Forum. She has been my inspiration since I was young and I treasure the knowledge she bestowed upon me while we worked together as a team on multiple issues affecting the larger public interest. Her passing is an irreparable loss to me and the entire activist community.”

Thakoor is survived by her son Anoop, daughter-in-law Rina, and grandchildren Avantika and Ameya.