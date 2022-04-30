With daily positivity rate between 0.10% and 0.20%, can’t call it an increase in Covid cases: Navi Mumbai civic chief

Even with a slight increase in the daily Covid cases in Navi Mumbai, the positivity rate is still at 0.20%. This is still in control, claimed the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

NMMC continues to maintain an average of 3,000 testing per day.

“Even as some days see a slight increase in the number of cases, the positivity rate variation is only between 0.10% and 0.20 %. We cannot call it an increase but looking at the trend in other cities, we need to be alert and be prepared,” Abhijit Bangar, NMMC commissioner said.

NMMC has planned to increase the testing only if the positivity rate goes beyond 0.50%. “If and when the positivity goes beyond 0.50%, it would mean that cases are increasing and then we would increase random testing at APMC market, railway stations, crowded places and the hotspots,” Bangar said.

Bangar added that currently there are no positive patients admitted in hospitals and all their facilities are shut except for CIDCO Bhavan, which is now only partially being operated. The major part of CIDCO Bhavan has been handed over to CIDCO for their commercial use.

Currently, the daily positive cases being reported are between four and 10 with active cases of 28. The doubling rate is 26,217 days currently.