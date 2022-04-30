With daily positivity rate between 0.10% and 0.20%, can’t call it an increase in Covid cases: Navi Mumbai civic chief
Even with a slight increase in the daily Covid cases in Navi Mumbai, the positivity rate is still at 0.20%. This is still in control, claimed the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).
NMMC continues to maintain an average of 3,000 testing per day.
“Even as some days see a slight increase in the number of cases, the positivity rate variation is only between 0.10% and 0.20 %. We cannot call it an increase but looking at the trend in other cities, we need to be alert and be prepared,” Abhijit Bangar, NMMC commissioner said.
NMMC has planned to increase the testing only if the positivity rate goes beyond 0.50%. “If and when the positivity goes beyond 0.50%, it would mean that cases are increasing and then we would increase random testing at APMC market, railway stations, crowded places and the hotspots,” Bangar said.
Bangar added that currently there are no positive patients admitted in hospitals and all their facilities are shut except for CIDCO Bhavan, which is now only partially being operated. The major part of CIDCO Bhavan has been handed over to CIDCO for their commercial use.
Currently, the daily positive cases being reported are between four and 10 with active cases of 28. The doubling rate is 26,217 days currently.
Man gets life-term for killing sex worker over jealousy
Mumbai Mumbai sessions court on Thursday sentenced a 31-year-old bank employee to life imprisonment for March 2015 murder of a sex worker, whom Konar visited regularly, after he came to know about her intimacy with another man. The prosecution claimed that the deceased woman was in a relationship with another man, which Konar did not like. It was contended that Konar often fought with her over her relationship with the other man.
Thane Sessions Court rejects anticipatory bail applications by Naik
In a major setback for MLA Ganesh Naik, anticipatory bail applications filed by him in two cases of rape and threat filed against him by Navi Mumbai police were both rejected by the Thane Sessions Court on Saturday. A 48-year-old woman claimed to be Naik's live-in partner alleged that he sexually and mentally exploited her. The complainant is upset that Naik is yet to respond to the allegations.
As per BNHS wildlife research organisation counting, 1.30L flamingoes sighted in Thane creek this year, the most in last 5 years
The Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary Range Forest Department has claimed that more than 1.30 lakh flamingoes have visited Thane creek this year, the highest number in the last five years. It is as per the report submitted to them by The Bombay Natural History Society, a pan-India wildlife research organisation. Gujarat is the breeding ground for the flamingoes and since 1994, these birds started visiting Thane creek before going further to south.
45,773 loudspeakers removed,volume of 58,861 others reduced in UP
The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday said that 45,773 loudspeakers were removed from various religious places across the state during a state-wide drive launched from Monday. The state home department had on April 23 issued orders for removal of loudspeakers from religious places. It had sought compliance report by April 30 from all districts and police commissionerates on the removal of loudspeakers or reducing their volume as per directives of the UP Pollution Control Board.
HC upholds life-term of man who stabbed aunt 54 times
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday upheld the life sentence handed down by the sessions court to a 33-year-old from Pune for killing the convict, Saket Vikas Panase's maternal aunt by stabbing his maternal aunt Mangala Darbhe, 58, who resided in Mulund's 54 times at Mulund in August 2010. HC held the trial court was justified in convicting the accused for the alleged offence based of the evidence on record. Panase had come to Mumbai after failing in exams.
