With no water transport, Cidco to reposition Nerul jetty as tourist destination

The passenger water transport terminal (PWTT) at Nerul constructed by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) at the cost of ₹148.84 crore could be the next big thing for the city from a tourism point of view. From using it for film shoots to starting water sports facilities through catamarans, speed boats and houseboats, CIDCO is determined to get the best out of the multi-crore infrastructure constructed from December 2021. File photo of Nerul Jetty at Seawoods in Navi Mumbai, India (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

“This is the first time we are exploring using the terminal for tourism purposes. The facilities proposed are over and above the primary intent of having alternate and faster connectivity between Nerul and Bhaucha Dhakka and Mandwa ports. Over a lakh of passengers are expected to use the ferry services from the jetty in a year,” said an official from CIDCO.

The proximity of the jetty to the Flamingo Point is also being considered as a vantage point to be explored for tourism activities. “The terminal is to be developed as a point for multiple operators not only ferrying passengers but also a means for entertainment and recreational purposes. Since the Flamingos point is close by, the jetty is expected to see large footfalls,” informed the official. The operator will be permitted to erect temporary structures, tents etc as needed to promote the concept of tourism.

The jetty is equipped with a parking capacity for 31 cars and 11 buses. Over 500 sq m of area is reserved for waiting lounges and food counters with a kitchen. The Jetty is provisioned to carry 25000 odd passengers per day. Securing the premises are 24 CCTV cameras.

Besides water sports, CIDCO is seeking for proposals from parties interested to use the terminal premises for having roof top restaurants, food counters, stalls and even shopping facilities. The jetty is to be given on a lease of 10 years. “ We wanted to widen the scope of using the infrastructure so that there will more bidders. The tourism proposal will certainly be unique but with emphasis on not damaging the flora fauna. Multiple revenue sources has been identified by way of levying parking charges, fares for the ferry and charging berthing fees to vessels availing docking facilities,” informed the official.