Woman, 24, dies as petrol tanker runs over her

Mumbai: A 24-year-old saleswoman died after a petrol tanker hit the scooter she was riding pillion on and dragged her for nearly 50 metres near Sion Hospital junction on Tuesday morning. Her younger brother, who was riding the scooter, escaped with minor injuries. Mumbai, India. June 10, 2026 - Kavita Sharma, a resident of Antop Hill, died, and her brother was injured when a speeding oil tanker struck their scooter near Sion Circle in Mumbai. Mumbai, India. June 10, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

According to the Sion police, Pradeep Sharma, 20, a resident of Antop Hill, was taking his sister Kavita Sharma to work in Mahim at around 10.45am. The siblings were travelling on the northbound carriageway of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and had just taken a left turn near Sion Hospital signal when a tanker allegedly rammed into their scooter from behind.

Pradeep was thrown off the vehicle, while the scooter came under the tanker’s front wheel. Kavita fell beneath the rear wheel and was dragged for around 50 metres before the vehicle stopped.

“The tanker driver kept on driving. Only when people shouted for help, he stopped,” said a police officer from Sion police station. Locals rushed Kavita to the hospital, where doctors found that she had sustained multiple injuries, including fractures to her hip and right leg. She succumbed to her injuries later that night.

Pradeep suffered minor injuries to his hands and legs.

The accused driver was identified as Ravikumar Choudhary, 38, a resident of Ghatkopar East.

An FIR was initially registered under sections pertaining to rash and negligent driving and endangering life under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Following Kavita’s death, police said Section 106 (causing death by negligence) would be added to the case.