Woman arrested for killing husband, fleeing to West Bengal

MUMBAI: The police arrested a woman from West Bengal on Sunday night for allegedly killing her husband by strangulating him in their room weeks ago. The woman, in her early 30s, fled after the incident which came to light after a labour contractor and his co-workers found the deceased, Jalal Mandal’s partially decomposed body at an under-construction slum rehabilitation project in Bhandup on Saturday. HT Image

“After a preliminary investigation, the wife, identified as Rozina Bibi, was the prime suspect. Therefore, we gathered information about her traced her at her native place and arrested her on Sunday night. A murder case has been registered against her,” said senior inspector Dattatray Khandagale of the Bhandup police station.

According to the police, the complainant, Ganesh Danwale, 37, a labour contractor for the slum rehabilitation project in the Kokan Nagar area of Bhandup, the incident came to light on Saturday when he visited the site. He said around 20 labourers are working at the site and they stay at the site where construction of nine floors is completed.

He added that around 9:30am on Saturday, when Danwale visited the construction site, some workers informed him about a stench coming from the third floor. He along with two / three workers went to check and found that Jalal was lying dead in the room where he stayed with his wife, said a police officer.

Mandal had not reported to work for the last three days. Therefore, they broke open the door and found Jalal Mandal lying on the mat on the floor his hands and legs were bent from the knees and a red cloth was lying around the neck of the deceased – giving a hint that he was strangulated, said the police officer. The Bhandup police were then informed about the incident.

During the investigation, it was found that Mandal’s wife Rozina Bibi had come from his native place in West Bengal, a few days ago and was staying with the deceased and the two fought frequently. As Rozina had left the place suddenly, without informing anyone, she was the prime suspect, said Khandagale. The motive behind the murder would come to light once we interrogate her, he added.