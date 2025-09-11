Woman arrested for staging theft in her house, planned to elope

MUMBAI: A 37-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery worth ₹10 lakh from her own house to elope with her boyfriend. The woman herself, along with her husband, had reported the crime to the Dindoshi police on August 28. The police have arrested the woman under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for theft and for filing a false complaint. (Shutterstock)

According to the Dindoshi police, the accused and her husband, a 53-year-old former civic employee, told them that the jewellery was stolen from their apartment in Goregaon. Based on their complaint, the police registered a case of theft against an unknown person.

Investigations revealed that there was no forced entry into the house, and the lock of the cupboard where the jewellery had been kept, was not broken. When questioned, the accused hinted that her husband might have taken the jewellery to pawn it off for money.

However, when the police checked the couple’s phone records, they found that the woman had been having an affair with another man. The police said that she later confessed that she had staged the theft, hoping to use the money to elope and settle down with her boyfriend.

The police also found that the woman had been in touch with her 17-year-old step-daughter’s boyfriend, and when he was brought in for questioning, he revealed that she had kept some of the stolen jewellery with him.

“We have arrested the woman under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for theft and for filing a false complaint,” said a police officer from the Dindoshi police station.