Woman booked for assaulting 15-month-old child in Mira Road

Reshma Firdaus Shaikh, a 32-year-old from Naya Nagar, Mira Road, has been booked by Naya Nagar police station for allegedly thrashing her 15-month-old niece since January this year.

At the time of the incidents, the minor’s father, who runs a home appliance repair shop, would be away at work while the infant’s mother, Asma Shaikh, 23, would be doing household chores in the flat. Shaikh would allegedly enter the bedroom where the child would be sleeping and thrash her repeatedly. The child’s mother was unaware of the assault but was concerned about bruises on the child, said senior inspector Jitendra Vankoti, Naya Nagar police station.

On September 14, Asma secretly hid a mobile and left the video recorder on, which caught the accused on the act. After checking the videos, she confronted Shaikh, said Vankoti.

Asma then lodged a complaint with the police and a case was registered under Juvenile Justice Act, 1986 against Shaikh She is yet to be arrested. “We are examining the video clip and other evidences and investigating further. It seems Reshma has a family dispute with Asma over the flat. We are probing all possible angles,” said Vankoti.