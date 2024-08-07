Woman booked for duping Kandivali resident of 55 lakh in flat selling scam

MUMBAI: The Charkop police have booked a woman for allegedly duping a 38-year-old Kandivali resident of ₹55 lakh by impersonating her mother and selling her flat. HT Image

The woman, identified as Nayana Patil, posed as Satyabhama, her mother. She allegedly forged documents such as the society NOC, Aadhar card, and PAN card to open a bank account in Satyabhama’s name. She then accepted money from the complainant and the loan amount in the said account.

The complainant, Yogesh Nagvekar, resides in Borivali East and is a milk distributor in Kandivali. In September 2021, his friend Arvind Kulkarni told him that a woman named Satyabhama was selling her flat in Triratna Building in Charkop, Kandivali. Arvind mentioned that it was a distress sale, so the price might be low.

After seeing the flat, Nagvekar decided to buy it. At that time, he found out that a tenant was living in the flat on rent. A few days later, Kulkarni brought the woman who was the tenant to Nagvekar’s office. The woman mentioned that she had paid a large deposit and would vacate the flat once she had repaid the deposit. Nagvekar agreed to purchase the flat for ₹85 lakh and paid a token amount of ₹1.10 lakh. Then, he transferred ₹21.70 lakh through an online transaction.

Nagvekar registered the flat in his and his wife’s name. The complainant applied for a ₹68 lakh home loan from a private bank, which was transferred to Satyabhama’s bank account. During the transfer, the bank manager noticed a discrepancy between the signatures on the flat agreement and the possession letter. However, Patil admitted that both signatures were hers, according to the FIR.

Patil provided the original NOC, share certificate, and gift deed of the flat to the complainant. However, she then began avoiding giving possession of the flat to the complainant. She even returned ₹30 lakh to him, stating that he should return the money whenever she gives him possession of the flat.

In November 2022, a year after the incident, the complainant met the tenant to ask about vacating the flat. The tenant questioned the reason for the inquiry and revealed that the person who took the money was not Satyabhama. The complainant then discovered that the NOC, share certificate, and gift deed were fake and not issued by the building’s society officers.

The complainant later obtained the actual owner’s number, Satyabhama’s son’s mobile number. After speaking with him, the complainant discovered that Satyabhama Tribhuvan is 85 years old and unable to walk due to her age. The complainant then shared the woman’s picture and learned that she was Nayana Patil, who had deceived him.