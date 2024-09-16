Woman booked for sending morphed pics of relatives to defame them

Mumbai: A 64-year-old woman approached the Borivali police on Saturday with a complaint against her 30-year-old niece after she allegedly sent morphed obscene photographs of the complainant and her niece to their relatives to defame them due to a family feud. HT Image

The complainant told the police that on September 4, her brother called her and that their niece had sent him an obscene photo of the elderly and another niece. The victim did not take it seriously and had ignored the WhatsApp message.

However, the accused sent the same photographs to her son and other relatives on Saturday. “The woman said that the photos were morphed with obscene texts, along with their phone numbers. The message also contained a photograph of her husband with a morphed garland around his neck, indicating that she was a widow,” said a police officer.

Following this, the woman and her sister approached the police claiming that their niece had forwarded the photographs deliberately to defame them in front of their extended family.

“Based on the complaint of the woman, we have booked the 30-year-old woman under sections of the Information Technology Act and section 352 for defamation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said a police officer from Borivali police station adding that they have summoned the accused to the police station to find out the reason behind the act.