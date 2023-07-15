Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Woman dies after part of slab collapses due to rains in Bhiwandi

Woman dies after part of slab collapses due to rains in Bhiwandi

ByN K Gupta
Jul 15, 2023 12:54 AM IST

According to the police, the incident occurred around 11.50am in the Khadipar area near Gausiya Masjid, Bhiwandi, which is under the jurisdiction of Khoni gram panchayat

Bhiwandi: A 55-year-old woman died on Friday after a part of the slab of an old building collapsed due to incessant rains in Bhiwandi. The victim, identified as Shahnaz Jahir Ansari, resided along with her family.

HT Image
HT Image

According to the police, the incident occurred around 11.50am in the Khadipar area near Gausiya Masjid, Bhiwandi, which is under the jurisdiction of Khoni gram panchayat.

“The family was residing on the ground floor of the two-storeyed building and had a dispute with the land owner. Hence, they did not vacate it despite the building being dilapidated,” Naresh Pawar, the senior police inspector at Nizampura police station, said, adding that the family was forcibly vacated after the slab collapsed.

“The victim was passing through this building and some portion of the slab collapsed on her. Ansari was trapped under the debris. She suffered serious head injuries. The locals and family members took her to the state-run Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital where she was declared dead before arrival,” said the officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out