Woman dies after part of slab collapses due to rains in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi: A 55-year-old woman died on Friday after a part of the slab of an old building collapsed due to incessant rains in Bhiwandi. The victim, identified as Shahnaz Jahir Ansari, resided along with her family. HT Image

According to the police, the incident occurred around 11.50am in the Khadipar area near Gausiya Masjid, Bhiwandi, which is under the jurisdiction of Khoni gram panchayat.

“The family was residing on the ground floor of the two-storeyed building and had a dispute with the land owner. Hence, they did not vacate it despite the building being dilapidated,” Naresh Pawar, the senior police inspector at Nizampura police station, said, adding that the family was forcibly vacated after the slab collapsed.

“The victim was passing through this building and some portion of the slab collapsed on her. Ansari was trapped under the debris. She suffered serious head injuries. The locals and family members took her to the state-run Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital where she was declared dead before arrival,” said the officer.

