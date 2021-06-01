Woman fights off two thieves in Nallasopara flat

A 35-year-old trichologist fought off two thieves who entered her flat in Nallasopara (West) on Sunday. The thieves broke into her flat on the fourth floor of the building in dawn by sliding the grill-less aluminium windows, when she was sleeping on the sofa in her living room. One of the thieves, Hussain Kader Shaikh, 30, lived on the first floor of the same building and has been arrested in the case, said senior inspector Vasant Labde of Nallasopara police station.

Dr Sheetal Alhat said she had shifted to the flat, which belongs to her friend, a fortnight ago as her own flat is under renovation.

“As the bedroom of my friend’s flat is full of her belongings, I would sleep in the living room. Around 4.15am on Sunday, the two thieves entered the flat and Shaikh covered my mouth, held a knife and threatened to kill me. But I fought back, bit his hand and freed myself. The other thief opened the main door, and both ran away with my mobile phone and a purse containing ₹5,000 and other documents,” said the medico. She then screamed for help and alerted the neighbours.

Police registered a case under sections 380 (theft), 458 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Shaikh after the victim identified him. The other accomplice is absconding. “Shaikh has been remanded in police custody by the Vasai court and we are investigating further,” said Labde.