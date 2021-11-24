Woman, her boyfriend arrested for sexually assaulting minor cousins in Kalyan

Kolsewadi police in Kalyan have arrested a 23-year-old woman and her boyfriend for sexually assaulting her cousins aged 14 and 17 years. The woman sexually assaulted the 14-year-old boy and then her boyfriend assaulted the 17-year-old girl.

After three months of repeated sexual assaults, the siblings gathered courage to approach the cops who booked the duo under the relevant sections of POCSO Act.

The woman stays near her cousin’s house in Kalyan and was having an affair with the 26-year-old man. The police informed that she, however, used to call her cousin home when alone and would touch him inappropriately and assault him if he protested. She also allegedly threatened to file a case against him if he told his ordeal to anyone else. She also called his elder sister when her boyfriend was around.

An officer from Kolsewadi police said, “The two survivors who went through the assault for almost three months finally told their father about it. On Tuesday, the father approached us and we filed a case and arrested the duo. We have added POSCO (Sections 8, 12,17, 18) and IPC 354 Sections for outraging modesty and sexual assault. The siblings are disturbed due to the continuous harassment and we will ensure they receive counselling.”