Woman kills daughter, dies by suicide in Taloja

NAVI MUMBAI: A 30-year-old woman died by suicide after allegedly smothering her 4-year-old daughter to death on Thursday at Taloja. The police have booked the deceased woman for murder.

It was her daughter’s birthday on Thursday. “Her husband was away with the preparations for a birthday party when the incident took place,” said an officer. Several calls he made to her went unanswered. When he returned home that night, he found them both dead.

He rushed them to the NMMC hospital, where doctors declared them dead before arrival.

Early findings by the police said the woman was grieving the loss of her newborn. On Thursday night, she smothered her child before ending her life.

This is the second incident to be reported in Navi Mumbai in the last week. On Wednesday, a woman in Ghansoli had died by suicide after killing her six-year-old daughter.