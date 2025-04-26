Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman kills daughter, dies by suicide in Taloja

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Apr 26, 2025 09:24 AM IST

NAVI MUMBAI: A 30-year-old woman died by suicide after allegedly smothering her 4-year-old daughter to death on Thursday at Taloja

NAVI MUMBAI: A 30-year-old woman died by suicide after allegedly smothering her 4-year-old daughter to death on Thursday at Taloja. The police have booked the deceased woman for murder.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

It was her daughter’s birthday on Thursday. “Her husband was away with the preparations for a birthday party when the incident took place,” said an officer. Several calls he made to her went unanswered. When he returned home that night, he found them both dead.

He rushed them to the NMMC hospital, where doctors declared them dead before arrival.

Early findings by the police said the woman was grieving the loss of her newborn. On Thursday night, she smothered her child before ending her life.

This is the second incident to be reported in Navi Mumbai in the last week. On Wednesday, a woman in Ghansoli had died by suicide after killing her six-year-old daughter.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Woman kills daughter, dies by suicide in Taloja
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On