Woman, lover arrested for killing husband, dumping body in creek

THANE: A 25-year-old woman, along with her 23-year-old lover, allegedly murdered her husband Balram Mishra with a sharp weapon in their Bhiwandi home. They then placed the body in a suitcase and dumped it in a creek. The Narpoli police acted swiftly and arrested the lover, Anubhav Ramprakash Pandey, from Lucknow, and also detained the wife. HT Image

According to police, the deceased, Balram alias Shekhar, and his 25-year-old wife were originally from Kuhiddia village in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. After their marriage, they lived on the third floor of Om Sai Apartment near Durgesh Park at Reti Bandar Road in Kasheli, Bhiwandi. The accused, Anubhav Pandey, also lived as a tenant in the same apartment complex. As both the deceased and the accused were from Uttar Pradesh, they became close and developed a friendship. This led to a romantic relationship between the wife and Anubhav Pandey, resulting in an illicit affair.

Since the deceased was an obstacle to the illicit relationship, the accused, Anubhav Pandey, conspired with the wife to murder her husband, Balram alias Shekhar. As planned, on the morning of August 7, they killed Balram with a sharp weapon at home and placed his body in a suitcase, which they discarded in a creek in the Kasheli area.

The next day, a relative of the victim filed a missing person report at the Narpoli police station. During the police investigation, CCTV footage from the vicinity of the crime scene in Kasheli was reviewed. One CCTV footage showed both Anubhav and the wife together. Based on technical analysis, the police traced their mobile locations to Lucknow. Assistant Police Inspector Vijay More and his team set up a trap in Lucknow, apprehended the accused and the wife, and brought them back to Bhiwandi.

After arrest, the accused confessed to the crime. On August 22, a case was registered at the Narpoli police station against both the accused under sections 103(1) and 238, 3(5). The lover, Anubhav Pandey, has been arrested, and the deceased’s wife has been detained.

On Friday, Anubhav Pandey was remanded to police custody till August 29. Police reported that a search is underway in the Kasheli creek to find the body of the deceased. The investigation is being led by Police Inspector Gnyaneshwar Kadam.