Woman police constable dies by suicide at police station in Thane

A woman police constable attached to Shrinagar police station died by suicide in the police station on Tuesday afternoon after reporting to duty.

The constable took the extreme step owing to family disputes. She is survived by her husband and two daughters, aged 10 and seven years. The Shrinagar police are yet to record the statement of the family.

The deceased joined the Shrinagar police station in 2019. Her colleagues claimed that she was going through some family-related stress for some time and allegedly took the extreme step.

A police officer said, “The constable was having repeated fights with her husband for the last few months.”

She reported to duty on Tuesday and was found dead in the ladies room by one of her subordinates at around 1.30pm. She was admitted to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The police station and crime branch are investigating the matter.

L Tambe, senior police inspector, said, “During initial investigation, we have come to know that she was having family issues for the past few months. We have registered an accidental death report so far and sent her body for post-mortem. The statement of her family and friends will be taken soon.”