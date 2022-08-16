Woman police constable dies by suicide at police station in Thane
A woman police constable attached to Shrinagar police station died by suicide in the police station on Tuesday afternoon after reporting to duty.
The constable took the extreme step owing to family disputes. She is survived by her husband and two daughters, aged 10 and seven years. The Shrinagar police are yet to record the statement of the family.
The deceased joined the Shrinagar police station in 2019. Her colleagues claimed that she was going through some family-related stress for some time and allegedly took the extreme step.
A police officer said, “The constable was having repeated fights with her husband for the last few months.”
She reported to duty on Tuesday and was found dead in the ladies room by one of her subordinates at around 1.30pm. She was admitted to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
The police station and crime branch are investigating the matter.
L Tambe, senior police inspector, said, “During initial investigation, we have come to know that she was having family issues for the past few months. We have registered an accidental death report so far and sent her body for post-mortem. The statement of her family and friends will be taken soon.”
Jewellery shop owner arrested for threatening Ambanis sent to four-day police custody
The jewellery shop owner used Afzal Guru's name to threaten Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani without knowing that the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was hanged to death on February 9, 2013 in the 2001 parliament attack case, a police officer said. Between 10.39 am and 12.04 pm on Independence Day, the jewellery shop owner made nine calls to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.
In Delhi, only 10% of hospitalised Covid patients took booster shot: Sisodia
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said 90 per cent of Covid-19 patients at city hospitals are doubly vaccinated and only 10 per cent took a precautionary dose.
City crosses 2000mm rainfall mark for the season
Mumbai Due to the formation of a low-pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal, the city received heavy rain in isolated locations on Tuesday, and is predicted to receive light to moderate showers on Wednesday as well. The low-pressure area, which formed on August 13, has since moved inland and reached Rajasthan on August 16. The city's base weather station in Santacruz recorded 46.4mm of rain in the eight hours ending 5:30pm on Tuesday.
Heavy downpour slows down traffic in city
Mumbai Heavy rains, coupled with waterlogged roads have posed severe inconvenience to motorists and commuters, who had a hard time wading through the flooded roads, leading to a slow vehicular traffic day on Tuesday. The police had to even close down the Andheri subway for vehicles and pedestrians in the morning. They could open it only in the afternoon after the water receded and the intensity of the rain reduced.
HC rejects pre-arrest bail plea of woman who posted explicit pics of ex-boyfriend on Instagram
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) recently rejected the pre-arrest bail application of a woman who has been booked for allegedly posting explicit photographs of her ex-boyfriend on Instagram and tagging his daughter's school page. The woman was in a consensual relationship with a married man since 2010. However, things turned sour and the man decided to break it off in 2020. She even emailed his nude and compromising pictures to his wife.
