Woman stripped, tied to tree, filmed in jungle near Mumbai; 4 booked
Four people have been booked for allegedly abducting a 26-year-old Vasai woman and taking her to a jungle in Bhiwandi on February 19 evening where she was stripped, assaulted and tied to a tree by four persons. The accused allegedly also shaved off half her hair, recorded the act and threatened to post the video on social media sites. The woman lodged a complaint with Nizampura police in Bhiwandi, who transferred the case to Waliv police.
The woman in her complaint said she was offered sugarcane juice, which was laced with sedatives, near Chinchoti Naka and then taken to the jungle, said senior inspector Vilas Chowgule, Waliv police station. The abductor then left her without clothes at the place from where she was abducted.
The woman managed to reach her home in Vasai and complained to Nizampur police station. She has identified three accused including a woman, while the fourth accused is yet to be identified.
“We have registered a case under sections 328 (causing hurt by poison), 354 (molestation), 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code and also under Information Technology Act 2000 against the four accused. The case has been transferred to us and we are investigating further,” Chowgule said.
The police are investigating why the victim was abducted. “We will question her when she is in the right frame of mind as she is under mental trauma due to the incident,” he said.
