Work on two rail lines for long-distance trains to begin after monsoon

Mumbai: The Western Railways (WR) plans to construct two more rail lines on the 26-kilometre Borivali-Virar stretch to segregate suburban rail systems from the long-distance trains, a WR said on Thursday. He added that the work will start after the monsoon season. HT Image

The development will lead to the demolition of 50 structures in the route and the cutting of mangroves along the Vasai and Bhayandar creeks, added the official.

“We will first dismantle structures like office buildings and staff quarters of the railways, and relocate whatever is possible on this stretch. The work is expected to take 30 months to complete,” a senior official from Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) said. He added that the expected cost of demolition will be around ₹82 crore, and at least 25 structures, each on Borivali-Naigaon and Vasai-Virar stretches will come under the hammer.

MRVC will meet contractors in the first week of August as part of the tendering process for the ₹2,184-crore project.

Currently, there are four rail lines between Borivali and Virar. The long-distance trains run on fast rail lines, which affects the punctuality of rail services, especially during peak hours. “There is a need to ensure that the work is completed on time. Delays will only lead to extension and wastage of public money,” Madhu Kotian, president, Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, said.

The railways are already struggling to acquire land for the other two lines on the Santacruz-Borivali stretch, owing to structures at Vile Parle and Borivali, even though the work of laying tracks is complete on this stretch, the WR official said.

The construction of the fifth and sixth rail lines is part of the ₹33,690-crore Mumbai Urban Transport Project-3A (MUTP-3A) project which aims to segregate suburban and non-suburban rail lines in the city and its suburbs.

Sources in the railways said they are getting approval for diverting 12.78 hectares of mangrove forests that will fall in this alignment. Last year, MRVC had sought clearance of these mangroves that were distributed in Dahisar village (3.68 hectares), Thane’s Penpada village (1.42 hectares) and Palghar’s Umele village (7.67 hectares).

