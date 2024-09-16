Worker arrested for murdering contractor over wage-related dispute in Ambernath

Thane: A 23-year-old worker was arrested for allegedly murdering his contractor by striking him with a hammer on his head due to a wage-related dispute on Sunday. The police have filed a case and arrested the accused, Saleem Yakub Sheikh, for murder and he is currently in police custody. HT Image

The incident occurred in the Vadavali section of Ambernath East, where a building reconstruction project is underway. For the project, contractor Abdul Rehman had brought two workers from his village in West Bengal. The three of them were staying in a shed at the construction site.

According to the accused’s statement, Rehman had initially promised to pay them more than ₹1,000 per day. However, upon their arrival, the payment was reduced to ₹900 per day, and after two months, it was further decreased to ₹700 per day, leading to disputes.

Sheikh, facing family problems, was in urgent need of money and was also working extra hours without any set time limits.

On Sunday morning, a similar argument erupted, and Sheikh got furious and struck Rehman with a hammer. An officer from Shivajinagar police station said, “Abdul Rehman was critically injured, and succumbed to his injuries when he was admitted to the nearby hospital.”

Upon receiving this information, police officials, including the Deputy police Commissioner, rushed to the scene. Senior police inspector Ashok Bhagat has said that a detailed investigation into the incident is underway, and a body has been sent for the postmortem. The statement of the witnesses is underway.