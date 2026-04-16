Worker asleep at civic work site run over by truck

MUMBAI: One person was killed and two others were injured when a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a civic work site along the Eastern Express Highway in Vikhroli East in the early hours on Wednesday. The driver, Mohammed Tajir Jaan Mohammed from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, has been booked for causing death by negligence and rash driving, police said. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the incident occurred around 4.15am near the Bhandup pumping station, where work was underway on a bridge and a sewage pit. The truck ploughed through barricades around the work site, killing 33-year-old Chandan Kumar Madan Prasad, a fitter from Gopalganj in Bihar. Prasad was sleeping behind the barricades along with fellow workers JJ Thomas and Mukesh Kumar Singh who were injured in the incident, police said.

“Prasad suffered injuries to his stomach and thighs and was rushed to Veer Savarkar Hospital in Mulund East. Later, he was shifted to Fortis Hospital where he was declared dead,” a police officer familiar with the matter said.

Based on a complaint from Rahul Prasad, the deceased’s brother-in-law, the truck driver has been booked under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.