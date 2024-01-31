 Worker killed, two injured in quarry blast | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Worker killed, two injured in quarry blast

ByRaina Assainar
Jan 31, 2024 07:54 AM IST

A man has been booked for negligence after a blast at a stone quarry in Navi Mumbai resulted in the death of one worker and injuries to two others.

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel police have initiated legal action against a man for negligence that led to the death of a worker and injuries to two others during a blast at a stone quarry site on Monday afternoon.

The deceased worker has been identified as Avinash Keshav Kujar, 32, a poclain operator at the quarry site. The injured workers are Ankitkumar Sunil Sah, 18, a helper, and Suresh Ambaji Nirgud, 27, a supervisor.

Sah, the helper, has filed a case against Kulamani Gannath Raut, 53, who had undertaken the contract for blasting at the site. The quarry, located in Kundevahal, Panvel, is owned by Anthony Bhoir and was leased out to Raut for operations, according to the police.

Sah, a resident of Gavhangao in Panvel taluka, alleges that the workers were not provided with any safety equipment during the blast, resulting in one fatality and two injuries.

“We have booked the person who was doing the blasting and is also the contractor of the work. If we find more people responsible, we will book them as well. As of now, no arrests have been made,” senior police inspector Nitin Thackeray from Panvel City police station said.

Sah and Nirgud, who worked as the supervisor sustained head injuries after a piece of the stone hit them on their head. Meanwhile, Kujar suffered severe head injuries due to which he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Raut has been booked under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

