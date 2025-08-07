MUMBAI: More than 140 years after it first opened, Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse will concede ground to the modern age. Beneath its legendary green, an underground, world-class sports complex will take shape, featuring a 400-metre running track, an Olympic-size swimming pool and facilities for “every Olympic sport you can think of”. One level further down, a parking facility with space for 5,000 cars is also planned. World-class sports hub planned beneath Mahalaxmi racecourse

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which owns the 211-acre racecourse land situated in one of Mumbai’s most expensive addresses, has drawn up this ambitious plan along with noted architect Hafeez Contractor. The BMC is currently studying its feasibility and impact.

While the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) will continue to run the racecourse on 91 acres leased from the BMC, the new lease terms, signed in January 2024, will allow the civic body to develop the remaining 120 acres.

Municipal commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani, told HT, “The racecourse will not be disturbed but significant area development is planned around it. We are exploring the possibility of utilising the basement space for sports, entertainment and parking facilities below the racecourse. Although our storm water and sewage lines currently run beneath the area, we are actively examining feasible options.”

Roughly half the 120 acres above-ground will be occupied by a topiary garden. The rest will host an urban forest, a concert ground, and an auditorium/arena for year-round events. The latter is still under consideration. The equestrian track will remain untouched.

“We proposed to the BMC that this large open space (topiary garden) should remain undisturbed above-ground, with the garden developed in harmony with the racecourse,” said Contractor. “Beneath it, however, lies the opportunity to build a world-class underground sports complex to train young athletes from Mumbai and across India.”

Plans for the underground space include developing two levels. The first basement level, spread across 20 acres, will host a state-of-the-art sports complex at par with Olympic standards. The facility will include a 400-metre running track, an Olympic-size swimming pool and a convention centre for events and training sessions.

It will also include space for an array of sports disciplines: six tennis courts, six squash courts, space for table tennis, a skating rink, a shooting range, courts for handball, volleyball, basketball and badminton, a gymnastics arena, kho-kho, cricket nets and martial arts.

Calling the facility a game-changer for Mumbai, Contractor said, “Every Olympic sport you can think of will be represented here. When I was growing up in Mumbai, we had very few sporting facilities. This complex will change all that.”

Despite being underground, the design includes ample natural ventilation and light. “We’ve created a large, central skylight and a moat around the facility. Although underground, it will be open on both sides, ensuring it feels airy and spacious,” he said.

One of the challenges of building underground is the dense network of utilities beneath the racecourse. Contractor said this has been meticulously planned. “The entire area has been mapped, including water supply lines, drainage systems and gas pipelines. The design has been modified to avoid interference with these utilities.”

The second basement level will be dedicated to parking, capable of accommodating over 5,000 cars. This is especially crucial during large-scale events that can be held above-ground. “To manage the inflow of vehicles during music shows or public events, a direct connection is being planned from the Western Freeway to the underground parking facility,” Contractor said.

The 120-acre land above the basement has been divided into three distinct zones: 63.9 acres for a themed topiary garden and educational green herb zone; 13.6 acres for an open concert ground; 11.6 acres will be preserved as an urban forest, retaining already existing mature trees. Under consideration is 31.36 acres earmarked for an arena/ auditorium for year-round events, especially during the monsoon.

Reflecting on his personal connection with the city, Contractor remarked, “I was born and raised in Mumbai. I know the lack of sports infrastructure we faced growing up. When I turned 18, it was hard to find even a swimming pool. To now contribute to a space that gives future generations access to world-class training is truly a dream come true for a city like Mumbai.”

The Mahalaxmi Racecourse’s redevelopment has seen several proposals over the years. In 2004–05, RWITC had tried to partner with Pegasus Infrastructure for a commercial project, which was scrapped after a public backlash and political pressure.

In 2007, a plan to turn the area into a flood-relief parking lot was dropped. By 2009, various ideas from an aquarium to a flyover remained unexecuted. In 2013, with the lease expiring, BMC pushed for a full conversion into a public park. Despite a decade of discussions and no consensus, it wasn’t until 2024 that the present plan emerged.