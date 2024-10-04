MUMBAI: The Worli police on Thursday filed a charge sheet in the BMW hit-and-run case involving Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah’s 24-year-old son, Mihir Shah, in which a 45-year-old woman was killed. Worli hit-and-run: Police file charge sheet against Mihir Shah, his father, driver

The 716-page charge sheet, filed at a sessions court in Sewri, names Mihir Shah, Rajesh Shah and their driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, who was in the car when the incident took place, as the accused. The police said they have added charges of drunk driving against Mihir Shah, who was allegedly at the wheel when the BMW rammed into a two-wheeler in the early hours of July 7, killing pillion rider Kaveri Nakhawa and injuring her husband Pradeep Nakhawa, who was riding the scooter.

The police have added section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which penalises drunk driving, in the case against Mihir Shah. According to the police’s investigation, Shah had consumed alcohol at various places before the accident. While his blood sample tested negative for alcohol, the police said that was because he was arrested two days after the incident. The drunk driving charge was added based on witness statements, CCTV footage and bills paid by the accused at a Malad bar where Shah allegedly purchased cans of beer.

The police have cited 38 witnesses in the case against the trio, including those who witnessed the accident, the staff of establishments where Mihir Shah consumed alcohol, and police officers.

Rajesh Shah, who was arrested on July 7 and granted bail the following day, has been accused of helping his son escape and evade arrest. He allegedly instructed Bidawat, who was sitting next to Mihir at the time of the accident, to swap seats after knocking down the two-wheeler.

Investigators had earlier said that Mihir’s BMW crashed into a scooter on Annie Besant Road in Worli around 5.30 am on July 7. While Pradeep Nakhwa, who was riding the scooter, was knocked off and injured, his wife, Kaveri Nakhawa, got stuck between the bonnet and one of the front tyres. The accused then allegedly dragged Kaveri for 1.5 km before stopping near the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. They then disentangled Kaveri from the car’s tyre before Bidawat took the driver’s seat, ran the car over Kaveri while reversing, and fled, according to police. The luxury car was found abandoned at Kala Nagar in Bandra East.

Bidawat, who was apprehended from Kala Nagar, allegedly told the police that Mihir was behind the wheel when the accident occurred, according to police officers. Mihir, who was on the run after the accident, was arrested on July 9 in Virar.