WR likely to clear Elphinstone Bridge demolition next week

Mumbai: The demolition of the remaining portion of the British-era Elphinstone Bridge may finally begin next week, with Western Railway (WR) expected to give a go-ahead despite its ongoing dispute with the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC) over way-leave charges, officials said. The 112-year-old Elphinstone Bridge was closed to vehicle traffic on September 12. Its approach roads were demolished over the past seven weeks, leaving only a 132-metre stretch that runs above the railway tracks.

A team comprising WR and MRIDC officials visited the demolition site on Friday afternoon as part of preparatory works to dismantle the western side of the bridge, which falls under WR’s jurisdiction.

The 112-year-old bridge was shut to traffic on September 12, after which its approach roads were razed. With the debris now cleared, cranes can be deployed to dismantle the remaining 132-metre stretch that passes above the railway tracks.

However, as HT reported in October, this work has been stalled due to MRIDC and WR being at loggerheads over way-leave charges—fees for using railway land—for demolishing the bridge and building the Sewri-Worli Elevated Corridor. While Central Railway (CR) had sought ₹10 crore as way-leave charges, WR demanded a significantly higher ₹59.14 crore.

While negotiations continued, MRIDC began demolishing the eastern side of the bridge, which falls under CR’s jurisdiction. However, WR is expected to give its nod soon, officials said.

“We are in the final stages of processing their request. Notwithstanding the difference of opinion on way-leave charges, we are likely to issue a go-ahead sometime next week,” a senior WR official, requesting anonymity. “A consensus can be arrived at on the amount even as the works are underway. This will not affect the project’s timelines.”

MRIDC’s spokesperson said that demolition has commenced from the eastern side of the bridge and will progress as planned.

Meanwhile, a team from VJTI has been appointed to monitor the structural health of the buildings near the site. On Friday, the team installed equipment to study the effect of vibrations on the buildings, a day after residents flagged concerns. As a preventive measures during pile boring, the VJTI team advised the contractor to reduce the RPM of the rig machine while socketing in hard rock, keep noise level low while removing mud from the auger and monitor vibration during pile boring.

The Elphinstone Bridge, which linked the congested Parel and Prabhadevi areas in central Mumbai, is being razed to make way for the Sewri-Worli Elevated Corridor, a key east-west connector being built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). MRIDC, a joint venture between the Maharashtra government and the Ministry of Railways, is responsible for demolishing and rebuilding the section of the bridge passing over the railway lines.

The demolition of this section will require 78 rail blocks of four hours each, according to officials. The extent of disruption to suburban and long-distance rail services has not yet been announced.

The bridge will be replaced by a double-decker structure that will be a part of the upcoming 4.5-km Sewri-Worli Elevated Corridor. The lower deck will feature four lanes, two in each direction, connecting Senapati Bapat Road in the west and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in the east, along with a pavement for pedestrians. The upper deck will also have four lanes, two in each direction, connecting the Bandra-Worli Sea Link with the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu).

An open web girder design has been finalised for the railway portion, whose reconstruction is estimated to cost ₹167.35 crore. The overall Sewri-Worli Elevated Corridor project is budgeted at ₹1,286 crore, and slated for completion by December 2026.