WR worker dies of electrocution on duty

Mumbai: An electrical fitter, Navnath Chintaman Bhoir, with Western Railway (WR), died of electrocution on duty. Bhoir, employed under the senior section engineer (Power) at Dahanu Road, was addressing a fault near railway level crossing gate No. 55A when the accident occurred.

According to Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer, WR, the incident took place on June 20. The gateman at the specified level crossing gate reported hanging cables near the gate. Bhoir and his colleague went to resolve the issue. Upon arrival, they found the cables hanging in the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) area.

Despite poor weather conditions and heavy rains, Bhoir and his colleague attempted to rectify the fault to restore the power supply. During this process, Bhoir was electrocuted, fell unconscious, and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital but could not be saved.

Within a week, an employment offer letter for a job in the Railways was given to Vaishali N. Bhoir, the wife of Navnath Bhoir. Additionally, a compensation and ex gratia payment of approximately ₹40 lakh was provided to her. Settlement dues, including Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG), Group Insurance Scheme (GIS), and leave encashment, will also be given to the family.